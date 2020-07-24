Friday, July 24 2020

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo retains throne King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he will be "of good service" to the AbaThembu, after his son Prince Azenathi lost a court bid to remain as acting king. The prince had been acting as regent after his father was jailed for four years for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Dalindyebo was paroled in December and last month Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane removed Azenathi from his acting position. On Thursday the Mthatha ​High Court dismissed, with costs, Azenathi Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king. This means his father will remain on the throne.

Protesters petrol-bomb schools, truck Two schools and a municipal refuse truck were set alight in Joe Slovo Park, Milnerton, Cape Town, in protests believed to relate to occupations ​of vacant land along Freedom Way. On Wednesday, Sinenjongo High School's hall was petrol bombed, destroying all equipment and furniture stored while the school made space in classrooms to meet physical distancing rules. On Tuesday, protesters torched the truck. On Monday, protesters petrol bombed the library at Marconi Beam Primary, also gutting a Grade 5 classroom. Sinenjongo High had for years operated out of prefabricated structures. The department of transport and public works spent R47m to build the new school, which accommodates 1,400 pupils in grades 8-12.

DNA tests hold up Tshegofatso Pule murder trial The case of Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was postponed in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday until September 29 after a request from the prosecution. Prosecutor Musa Makhubele said that although an autopsy report had been obtained the state was still awaiting evidence, DNA results and witness statements. The prosecution did not rule out more arrests. Pule's body was found with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on June 8. She had been expecting a daughter, her first child. Malephane was arrested on June 17 when he abandoned his bail bid.

Remember, I’m all there, says Trump Donald Trump has divulged details of a cognitive test he "aced”, including a five-word memory challenge he said proved he had the "mental stamina" to lead the US. "Person. Woman. Man Camera. TV," the US president recited as he revealed details of the much-discussed test to Fox TV on Wednesday. "The last questions are much more difficult," he said, as he questioned the mental capacity of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. He said the test comprised a ”memory question” after which they said “that's amazing. How did you do that?” The president said he responded with: “I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there." He said Biden should take a similar test because "something's going on”. - AFP

Feelin’ lucky? Clint’s pot shot at CBD punks Film legend Clint Eastwood has filed two lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages from several cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturers and marketers that claimed or made it look like he endorsed their products. The Oscar-winning actor and director, 90, said in one of the lawsuits filed in Los Angeles that three CBD companies used fake news articles featuring photos of Eastwood and attributing quotes to him to promote and sell CBD products. "Mr Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview," states the lawsuit, which claims defamation. The three CBD companies accused of coming up with the phony articles that first surfaced in 2019 were named as Sera Labs, Greendios, and For Our Vets LLC. - AFP