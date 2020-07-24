Friday, July 24 2020
Safety first! Cyril explains ‘tightrope’ school decision
He says finding a balance between learning and safety was hard – as he also vows to crack down on corruption
Experts red-flag absence of vital death stats as SA peak hits
A ‘relentless increase’ in excess deaths raises questions around the accuracy of Covid-19 mortality numbers
SA’s Covid-19 disaster is a warning for the rest of Africa
Africa CDC says we show what happens when virus is allowed to get into vulnerable areas around cities
Treasury blocks bid to build E Cape hospital with housing cash
Buffalo City told it can’t simply shuffle funds around, but insists provincial health is too squeezed to help
A to Zim: photographer puts a chunk of home on the map
Lensman is filling in the gaps left by Google Street View, and bringing a boost to African economies in the process
‘It’s a ghost hunt’: magistrate soft on child rapists fights back
Suspended Koleka Bodlani responds after minister cites dodgy rulings and alleged racist and sexist comments
Government fiddles while parents, teachers burn with rage
Confusion all round on what to do when there is a Covid-19 positive case at school
I’ve written my suicide letter many times: SA’s starving kids speak out
Times Select finds out what the government feeding scheme really means for the nation’s children
EDITORIAL | Covid counts on our public servants’ gross incompetence
SA can’t manage the virus if bureaucratic bungling means its death toll is four times bigger than we realise
We’ll get to January, one cling-wrapped Texan at a time
Between our Ouija-board lockdown strategy and surging body count, there is some good news ... possibly
When the Boks had the blues, the Bulls blew the lid off ’91
While the national side accepted a miserable home truth, the Currie Cup exploded with drama and intrigue
This new mutation gives Covid-19 an infection turbo boost
D614G makes the virus spread more easily, but doesn’t raise the risk of death or mean longer hospital stays
On yer bike: cycling industry out-pedalled by demand
Bicycles have gone viral since the advent of Covid-19, with leading manufacturer seeing a 140% jump in sales
Trash is cash: beware Chinese cyber pests pillaging your bin
They mine ‘recycling bins’ for trade and business secrets, including drugs, Covid and weapons research
Is magnificent, significant seven the best age for boys?
As Britain’s Prince George celebrates his birthday, we discover why seven is a landmark year for boys
Don’t know the drill? Pop in to the party and we’ll shake the room
A new genre of hip hop is freestyling your way, but if you’re older than 30 you might want to give it a miss
Pod save us: Casting wide to make sense of nonsensical times
No, we don’t know everything, which is where political commentator Ezra Klein’s podcasts come in
Bru, you know major ways to stir our souls and make us think of lurv
‘To Let A Good Thing Die’ sticks to the subject of love, but it is not all sonnets and amorous declarations
Blast from the past: Wallabies win after Boks sin
Today in SA sports history: July 24