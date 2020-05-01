Friday, May 1 2020
Cig smugglers have to eat, too, you know. So shut up you unpatriotic lot!
This is one of the 10 important changes to daily life thanks to new lockdown rules. Read it and suck it up
Some kids may only get back to class in September - but it’s masks for all
Motshekga outlines plan for a revised school calendar – and contradicts her director-general on quintile 1-5
I don’t approve of the booze and cigarette bans, says Tito Mboweni
In one month, SA has lost R1,5bn in potential sin taxes, adds Sars boss, expressing concern about illicit trade
‘You can’t reopen SA without reopening the air’
As it suffers through slashed salaries and unpaid leave, airline industry says the days of cheap flights are over
The golden age of air travel is over for good, says Heathrow boss
Travel leaders see nothing but pain ahead until it a transformed industry eventually re-emerges
‘I fainted’: widow only told after cop’s death that he was Covid-19 victim
What’s more, she had to hear the devastating news from the undertaker. The hospital is probing the lapse
There’s a leopard on our stoep: double fear for Pretoria family
Apart from concern about their safety, the Hennops family is worried the animals might be poached
Plastic pollution makes underwater house hunters crabby
Rubbish ending up in the sea is forcing hermit crabs to find new shelters, threatening to upend the marine food chain
EDITORIAL | Cut DStv prices or it’s Netflix here we come
MultiChoice had better heed people of Frustrationville: stale repeats don’t cut it. Come to the party like other big ...
When you’re grateful to virus for bringing water: SA’s brutality exposed
Covid-19 lays bare the need for radical change in our broken nation, warns Wits prof of family medicine
Moonshine moniker is too tame for scoffing ‘Trump of the tropics’
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
SNAPSHOT
6 things you need to know
Hunt for escaped detainees on KZN south coast
Tobacco group plans legal fight over cig sale ban
Row over race-based aid headed for ConCourt
Hymns can be infectious, and almighty deadly
Indiana Jones flies into trouble again
Fry the flag, spud-guzzling Belgians urged
THE VISUAL SIDE
Back to the grindstone? Not quite. Work will be completely different
Reopening economies give hints of what lies in store for SA, as virus forces a huge rethink on every single thing we do
Once you’re hospitalised, Covid-19 is just as deadly as Ebola
Excess weight is one of the most deadly risk factors, with obese people 40% less likely to survive, study finds
Boffs fail to find a single case of kids passing virus on to adults
Go ahead and hug grandma, say some experts – although others urge caution for at least a little longer
Captain Wales misses the army, but ‘doesn’t blame Meghan’
Prince Harry has apparently told pals he cannot believe the unexpected new path his life has taken
World spotlight on SA student’s painful story of dad’s terminal illness
Kayleigh Gemmell’s ‘highly personal’ animated doccie has been chosen for in an international film festival
Do you prefer it naked or afraid? Or just fun? Here’s what to watch
From dramas and thrillers to comedies and romcoms, these are the movies and series streaming this weekend
Blast from the past: Morake clinches title, counting out Mitchell
Today in SA sports history: May 1
