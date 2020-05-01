Friday, May 1 2020

Hunt for escaped detainees on KZN south coast KwaZulu-Natal police and security companies are on the hunt for two detainees who escaped from a police station on the south coast on Thursday. Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said they were part of a group of eight detainees who initially escaped from the Port Shepstone police station in the early hours of Thursday after overpowering police officers. “Six of the escaped detainees have been rearrested. A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened at Port Shepstone police station for investigation,” said Gwala. Local security company Lazer 911, which is assisting, has urged people to be alert.

Tobacco group plans legal fight over cig sale ban The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is planning to take legal action against the government over the ban on the sale of cigarettes. The decision comes after cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana-Dlamini-Zuma's announcement on Wednesday that the sale of cigarettes would not be allowed under level 4 lockdown restrictions. “We are consulting with our legal team on a way forward. We are going to court. We are making plans to prepare our legal challenge,” Fita chairperson Sinenhanhla Mnguni told SAfm on Thursday. While the association did not dispute the dangers of smoking, Mnguni said the lockdown regulations had not stopped people from smoking. He said people should be able to choose if they wanted to smoke or not.

Row over race-based aid headed for ConCourt Solidarity says it will urgently approach the Constitutional Court over whether the granting of relief to struggling businesses on the basis of race was constitutional. The union said this decision follows a judgment by the high court in Pretoria on Thursday that the tourism department's decision to use race as criterion for granting relief from the Tourism Relief Fund - set up to assist tourism businesses affected by Covid-19 - is not unlawful. AfriForum and Solidarity took the matter to court. “It is imperative that SA gets legal certainty on whether, in a state of disaster, the constitution allows for discrimination based on race in order to qualify for relief. Solidarity is going to request access to the Constitutional Court,” chief executive Dr Dirk Hermann said. Solidarity said Judge Jody Kollapen ruled that the criterion used by the department did not perpetuate an unfair advantage for some candidates over others based on race, but rather gave those candidates a head start.

Hymns can be infectious, and almighty deadly The singing of hymns could be banned in German churches when they reopen to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Angela Merkel is set to discuss plans to reopen churches and other places of worship at talks with regional leaders today as Germany gradually lifts its lockdown. Social distancing is expected to be strictly enforced when services resume. But measures to protect congregations from the virus don't stop there. Officials are concerned that parishioners could exhale too many infectious droplets while lustily belting out their favourite hymns. – © Telegraph Media Group Limited (2019)

Indiana Jones flies into trouble again US actor Harrison Ford piloted a plane across a runway as another aircraft was taking off, say aviation officials. It is the latest aviation mishap for the 77-year-old Indiana Jones star and flying enthusiast, who misheard an air traffic instruction in the incident which did not result in any damage last Friday. "The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway... while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," the Federal Aviation Administration said. The planes were 3,600 feet apart during the incident at a Los Angeles county airport. Ford had been told to stop , but instead he continued across the runway. "Excuse me sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry," Ford can be heard saying in an audio recording. - AFP