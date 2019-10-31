Thursday, October 31 2019
‘Shoot us! No more SA!’ Migrants’ desperation turns violent
Refugees were crying to have the UN move them to a different country for fear of xenophobic violence in SA
Mboweni to SOEs: ‘The days of Father Christmas are over’
Bailout days are over as minister stresses that the help struggling state-owned companies get must be repaid
Why, in SA, can’t we enjoy rugby without getting into a scrum?
FREE TO READ | It’s odd, the political madness around rugby in this country
We’ll grind their bones to make our bread (well, maybe)
It seems England’s exhibitionism will have to try and trump Springbok experience, led by ‘Beast’ Mtawarira
Cryptic post haunts family after bodybuilder bludgeoned to death
FREE TO READ | Her injuries were so severe they had to identify their sister from photographs
Major drive as SA women say ‘no’ to violence in taxis, trains and buses
Women and kids-only carriages is just one idea in a campaign against gender-based violence on public transport
State, defence butt heads over records needed to nail trio’s terror link
Advocate for three linked to an Islamic State syndicate say the prosecution is moving at a snail’s pace
At last! Mom to reunite with 3 kids after dad takes them abroad
FREE TO READ | Their father relocated to Alaska with the children and hasn’t brought them back despite a court order
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
Pupil needs surgery after fight at school
Parents warned of school placement deadline
Radio stations on edge over closure threat
Artist hits back over pulled Nando’s work
Dad rejects speculation about family’s death
Man held for DUT student’s murder
THE VISUAL SIDE
The eThekwini metro police department has partnered with Microsoft to combine technology and crime fighting through a new vehicle unveiled on Wednesday. Three of these vehicles will be deployed in various parts of the region during the festive season.
Together we stay, divided we leave: Johnson’s high-risk election strategy
The prime minister’s Conservative Party wants to tap into divisions over the EU
One man, two faces: Trump is anti-migrant, except in his Spanish ads
He’s attempting a balancing act in a bid to court Latino voters while spouting anti-immigration slogans elsewhere
Fast and the furious: Netflix speed-bingeing horrifies Hollywood
The streaming service faces a backlash over ‘speed-watch’ TV trial for time-poor viewers
When nature calls: ‘My hubby chose Attenborough over our son’s birth’
Cameraman and his wife tell what happens when they get a call for a faraway shoot, and the reality for those left behind
SNAPSHOT
6 things you need to know about the world
Satire is all Greek to humourless mayor
Chits stirring an Israeli diplomatic row
No porn for money-worshipping hedonists
You’d rather be a Paddy than a Pierre
Rising seas ‘will hit Asian ports hardest’
Nail bars could be to blame for migrant deaths
BULL’S EYE: The human face of Eskom’s salvation
Entire little towns surround collieries and power plants, just dying for signs that investment will return
Happy days aren’t here again for Old Mutual and Moyo
Shareholders can only put so much pressure on Old Mutual to end this five-month long public drama
AngloGold joins Sibanye in looking beyond the JSE
With less operational focus on SA, companies see sense in moving primary listings out of Johannesburg
It may be scary out there, but it’s even more scary indoors
Stay in on Halloween with classic Showmax horror
Dutch accents in Joburg create an international splash
Debby van der Beer’s Blandat brand has taken off in SA and Europe, ensuring age-old crafts are maintained
After 18 years, Fashion Awards finally catch a wake-up
Why it’s only right that four out of five nominees for Model of the Year are women of colour
Nxumalo nails nostalgia to lush tropicália in Hyde Park
Local designer creates a sophisticated feminine backdrop for new boutique store Taibo Bacar
SPORTS DAY: ‘Bok mindset is you hit things, you get up, you hit things’
Your roundup of the sporting news of the day
SA’s batting: Free your mind and your assets will follow
Batting orders should be fluid, able to be changed at a moment’s notice, not stuck as we are in a linear logjam
Blasts from the past: Bungu makes feathers fly in 1998
Today in SA sports history: October 31