Thursday, October 31 2019

‘Shoot us! No more SA!’ Migrants’ desperation turns violent

Refugees were crying to have the UN move them to a different country for fear of xenophobic violence in SA

By Jamaica Ponder
3 min read
Mboweni to SOEs: ‘The days of Father Christmas are over’

Bailout days are over as minister stresses that the help struggling state-owned companies get must be repaid

By Asha Speckman
3 min read
Why, in SA, can’t we enjoy rugby without getting into a scrum?

FREE TO READ | It’s odd, the political madness around rugby in this country

Jonathan Jansen
Columnist
5 min read
We’ll grind their bones to make our bread (well, maybe)

It seems England’s exhibitionism will have to try and trump Springbok experience, led by ‘Beast’ Mtawarira

Liam Del Carme
Journalist
2 min read
Cryptic post haunts family after bodybuilder bludgeoned to death

FREE TO READ | Her injuries were so severe they had to identify their sister from photographs

Graeme Hosken
Journalist
4 min read
Major drive as SA women say ‘no’ to violence in taxis, trains and buses

Women and kids-only carriages is just one idea in a campaign against gender-based violence on public transport

Suthentira Govender
Journalist
2 min read
State, defence butt heads over records needed to nail trio’s terror link

Advocate for three linked to an Islamic State syndicate say the prosecution is moving at a snail’s pace

Orrin Singh
Journalist
2 min read
At last! Mom to reunite with 3 kids after dad takes them abroad

FREE TO READ | Their father relocated to Alaska with the children and hasn’t brought them back despite a court order

By Sipokazi Fokazi and Shain Germaner
4 min read
Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative forum at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh.
Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative forum at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh.
Image: Fayez Nureldine/AFP

Six things about SA you need to know

Pupil needs surgery after fight at school

A pupil from Grey Junior School in Port Elizabeth has been suspended following an altercation that left his schoolmate seriously injured. Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima confirmed Monday's incident, saying it was a very "sensitive issue". The injured pupil is expected to undergo surgery to his face this week. He said the suspended child faces a disciplinary hearing, but the department did not want to disrupt his exams. "The learner has been suspended but we have allowed him to write," said Mtima.

Parents warned of school placement deadline

With only a day to go, there are about 77,000 parents who have neither declined nor accepted placement offers for their children in grades 1 and 8 at state schools in Gauteng for 2020. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that this meant they were at risk of forfeiting placements. "We've summoned all our districts and school admissions staff members to head office so that they can resolve all outstanding placements. Today, we've released 60,000 new learner places through SMSes to parents whose statuses were 'pending' on our system. Please check the SMS or e-mail and log on to your online system and accept the offer urgently," Lesufi said.

Radio stations on edge over closure threat

Community radio stations were bracing for the sound of silence on Wednesday as the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) enforced new licensing regulations. One station waiting for the plug to be pulled was The Rock FM in Welkom, Free State, which was told on Tuesday it was no longer allowed to broadcast. The station is the latest to be hit by rolling closures of community stations by Icasa, which said all affected stations had been warned they faced closure. But a station spokesperson said The Rock received a little less than 24 hours' notice before the shutdown. "Now we are just waiting for them to shut us down," Moholobela Kenny said. Icasa has announced that 29 stations are at risk of closure. Spokesperson Peter Maleka said media reports that 43 stations were to be shut were untrue.

Artist hits back over pulled Nando’s work

SA artist Khaya Sineyile has hit back after Nando’s took down one of his artworks at a new restaurant in the UK, following complaints from customers. The painting, which depicts four black people in a toaster, was removed last week after it was decried as “racist”. The artwork is titled "A half a loaf is better than none" and is dated 2017. After the removal of the painting from the Birmingham restaurant, he said it would remain part of Nando’s' collection, at its head office or in another Nando’s restaurant.” The painting had been bought for the restaurant chain by the Spier Arts Trust. Sineyile said the painting highlighted unemployment in SA. “Even those who are educated and have degrees find it difficult to get a job in the country,” he said.

Dad rejects speculation about family’s death

Etienne Scheepers, who lost his wife and two children at Herolds Bay, when their vehicle plunged off a cliff into the ocean, has dismissed speculation that the tragedy was influenced by financial or marital problems at home. His wife Heidi, 35, and their children Hugo, 2, and Cozette, 6, went missing last Tuesday. Hugo's body was found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip last Thursday, while a woman's body, later identified as that of Heidi, was recovered later by police divers. Scheepers said in a statement to the George Herald there was nothing untoward happening before the disappearance of his wife and children. “We are personally financially sound and our businesses are doing well. We are in no financial plight. I also did not commit any form of fraud, have any affairs or beat my wife and children,” he said.

Man held for DUT student’s murder

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu. Acting on information, they arrested the man in the Pinetown area on Monday. Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student from Mpumalanga, was fatally stabbed in a lecture room on the Steve Biko campus on September 16. After a week in intensive care he succumbed to his injuries. "A knife that was used in the commission of the offence was seized by police. The victim’s stolen cellphone was also recovered," said provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

The eThekwini metro police department has partnered with Microsoft to combine technology and crime fighting through a new vehicle unveiled on Wednesday. Three of these vehicles will be deployed in various parts of the region during the festive season.

Today’s cryptic crossword

It's time to put your brain to work

1 min read
Today’s quick crossword

How fast can you get it done?

1 min read

Together we stay, divided we leave: Johnson’s high-risk election strategy

The prime minister’s Conservative Party wants to tap into divisions over the EU

By Elizabeth Piper
3 min read
World

One man, two faces: Trump is anti-migrant, except in his Spanish ads

He’s attempting a balancing act in a bid to court Latino voters while spouting anti-immigration slogans elsewhere

By Jason Lange and Elizabeth Culliford
4 min read
Fast and the furious: Netflix speed-bingeing horrifies Hollywood

The streaming service faces a backlash over ‘speed-watch’ TV trial for time-poor viewers

By Anita Singh
2 min read
When nature calls: ‘My hubby chose Attenborough over our son’s birth’

Cameraman and his wife tell what happens when they get a call for a faraway shoot, and the reality for those left behind

By Joe Shute
7 min read
A church in front of blocks of flats in St Petersburg, Russia.
A church in front of blocks of flats in St Petersburg, Russia.
Image: Reuters/Anton Vaganov

6 things you need to know about the world

Satire is all Greek to humourless mayor

A Monty Python-inspired ‘silly walk’ during Greece’s solemn remembrance of anti-fascist resistance in World War 2 has sparked anger, with the teens responsible saying it was a stand against militarism. The 10 girls said they were pretending to be insubordinate soldiers at an October 28 parade in Athens, in a stunt inspired by the cult British comedy troupe. ‘The Ministry of Silly Walks’ is a 1970 classic skit by Monty Python skewering stiff-necked bureaucracy and self-important inefficiency. The local mayor termed the girls’ move ‘pathetic’. He said it ‘insulted the memory of those slain’ in October 1940 when Greece repulsed an invasion by fascist Italy against overwhelming odds. — AFP

Chits stirring an Israeli diplomatic row

Israeli diplomats began an open-ended strike on Wednesday, closing more than 100 embassies and consulates around the world in a protest over working conditions. The envoys say the finance ministry has unilaterally changed its rules on reimbursing expenses for entertaining official guests. Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, Emmanuel Nachshon, said the row was over a treasury demand that receipts be provided with expense claims for home entertaining. ‘When you host somebody in your home, when you hold a dinner or other activity, it’s not always possible to provide a receipt for everything,’ he said. ‘They need to trust us when we declare such an expense.’ — AFP

No porn for money-worshipping hedonists

From budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn, China’s Communist Party has issued new guidelines to improve the ‘moral quality’ of its citizens. The ‘Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era’ advises readers how to use the internet, raise children, celebrate public holidays and behave while travelling abroad. The guidelines from the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress urge citizens to avoid pornography and vulgarity online, and follow correct etiquette when raising the flag or singing the national anthem. ‘Money-worship, hedonism, and extreme individualism have grown,’ according to the guidelines. — AFP

You’d rather be a Paddy than a Pierre

France is the top-taxed country in the European Union and Ireland the lowest, according to the bloc’s statistics office Eurostat. The tax-to-GDP ratio of France, calculated on the sum of taxes and net social contributions, was 48.4% in 2018, putting it ahead of Belgium on 47.2% and Denmark on 45.9%. The EU average was 40.3%. Ireland imposed the lowest burden, with a ratio of 23%. Romania, at 27.1%, and Bulgaria, at 29.9%, were the next least-taxed. France has held the top spot since 2015. Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, had a tax-to-GDP ratio of 41.5%, which was pretty close to the average for the eurozone group of 19 EU members on 41.7%. — AFP

Rising seas ‘will hit Asian ports hardest’

Coastal areas currently home to 300 million people will be vulnerable by 2050 to flooding made worse by climate change, no matter how aggressively humanity curbs carbon emissions, scientists have warned in the journal Nature Communications. Destructive storm surges fuelled by powerful cyclones and rising seas will hit Asia hardest. More than two-thirds of the populations at risk are in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. In Bangkok, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taizhou, Surabaya, Dhaka, Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City and Osaka, millions will find themselves in flood zones. Since 2006, the waterline has gone up nearly 4mm a year, a pace that could increase 100-fold going into the 22nd century if carbon emissions continue unabated. — AFP

Nail bars could be to blame for migrant deaths

The deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated truck in Britain have reignited calls for efforts to tackle slavery in the nail bar sector, a common destination for trafficked Vietnamese. Most of the people discovered in the truck are believed to be from Vietnam, one of the top source countries for victims of modern slavery in Britain — accounting for about 10% of 7,000 suspected slaves referred to the government for support in 2018. It is well documented that some Vietnamese — lured to Europe by promises of lucrative jobs — end up exploited in illegal cannabis farms and cheap nail bars which have proliferated across the UK. — Reuters

BULL’S EYE: The human face of Eskom’s salvation

Entire little towns surround collieries and power plants,  just dying for signs that investment will return

Jeremy Thomas
Journalist
3 min read
Happy days aren’t here again for Old Mutual and Moyo

Shareholders can only put so much pressure on Old Mutual to end this five-month long public drama

By Londiwe Buthelezi
1 min read
AngloGold joins Sibanye in looking beyond the JSE

With less operational focus on SA, companies see sense in moving primary listings out of Johannesburg

By Allan Seccombe
1 min read
It may be scary out there, but it’s even more scary indoors

Stay in on Halloween with classic Showmax horror

By Kevin Kriedemann
3 min read
Dutch accents in Joburg create an international splash

Debby van der Beer’s Blandat brand has taken off in SA and Europe, ensuring age-old crafts are maintained

By Emma Jordan
3 min read
After 18 years, Fashion Awards finally catch a wake-up

Why it’s only right that four out of five nominees for Model of the Year are women of colour

By Krissy Turner
3 min read
Nxumalo nails nostalgia to lush tropicália in Hyde Park

Local designer creates a sophisticated feminine backdrop for new boutique store Taibo Bacar

By Mila Crewe-Brown
1 min read
SPORTS DAY: ‘Bok mindset is you hit things, you get up, you hit things’

Your roundup of the sporting news of the day

David Isaacson
Journalist
4 min read
SA’s batting: Free your mind and your assets will follow

Batting orders should be fluid, able to be changed at a moment’s notice, not stuck as we are in a linear logjam

Telford Vice
Journalist
5 min read
Blasts from the past: Bungu makes feathers fly in 1998

Today in SA sports history: October 31

David Isaacson
Journalist
1 min read
