Thursday, October 31 2019

Pupil needs surgery after fight at school A pupil from Grey Junior School in Port Elizabeth has been suspended following an altercation that left his schoolmate seriously injured. Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima confirmed Monday's incident, saying it was a very "sensitive issue". The injured pupil is expected to undergo surgery to his face this week. He said the suspended child faces a disciplinary hearing, but the department did not want to disrupt his exams. "The learner has been suspended but we have allowed him to write," said Mtima.

Parents warned of school placement deadline With only a day to go, there are about 77,000 parents who have neither declined nor accepted placement offers for their children in grades 1 and 8 at state schools in Gauteng for 2020. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that this meant they were at risk of forfeiting placements. "We've summoned all our districts and school admissions staff members to head office so that they can resolve all outstanding placements. Today, we've released 60,000 new learner places through SMSes to parents whose statuses were 'pending' on our system. Please check the SMS or e-mail and log on to your online system and accept the offer urgently," Lesufi said.

Radio stations on edge over closure threat Community radio stations were bracing for the sound of silence on Wednesday as the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) enforced new licensing regulations. One station waiting for the plug to be pulled was The Rock FM in Welkom, Free State, which was told on Tuesday it was no longer allowed to broadcast. The station is the latest to be hit by rolling closures of community stations by Icasa, which said all affected stations had been warned they faced closure. But a station spokesperson said The Rock received a little less than 24 hours' notice before the shutdown. "Now we are just waiting for them to shut us down," Moholobela Kenny said. Icasa has announced that 29 stations are at risk of closure. Spokesperson Peter Maleka said media reports that 43 stations were to be shut were untrue.

Artist hits back over pulled Nando’s work SA artist Khaya Sineyile has hit back after Nando’s took down one of his artworks at a new restaurant in the UK, following complaints from customers. The painting, which depicts four black people in a toaster, was removed last week after it was decried as “racist”. The artwork is titled "A half a loaf is better than none" and is dated 2017. After the removal of the painting from the Birmingham restaurant, he said it would remain part of Nando’s' collection, at its head office or in another Nando’s restaurant.” The painting had been bought for the restaurant chain by the Spier Arts Trust. Sineyile said the painting highlighted unemployment in SA. “Even those who are educated and have degrees find it difficult to get a job in the country,” he said.

Dad rejects speculation about family’s death Etienne Scheepers, who lost his wife and two children at Herolds Bay, when their vehicle plunged off a cliff into the ocean, has dismissed speculation that the tragedy was influenced by financial or marital problems at home. His wife Heidi, 35, and their children Hugo, 2, and Cozette, 6, went missing last Tuesday. Hugo's body was found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip last Thursday, while a woman's body, later identified as that of Heidi, was recovered later by police divers. Scheepers said in a statement to the George Herald there was nothing untoward happening before the disappearance of his wife and children. “We are personally financially sound and our businesses are doing well. We are in no financial plight. I also did not commit any form of fraud, have any affairs or beat my wife and children,” he said.