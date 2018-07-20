Friday, July 20 2018
Don’t tax your poor little brain about the Wiese issue
R3.7bn? That's the cost of two whole years of blue light convoys! Christo, you monster!
Cyril's 2-week action plan won't fix 10 years of pillaging: economists
SA economists weigh in on Ramaphosa's challenge to come up with a plan to help consumers cope with rising costs
Makhosi Khoza: ‘If I hadn’t left the ANC, I’d be six feet under now’
The political environment is ‘vicious’ to women, says former ANC MP, but even worse inside the ruling party
I filmed cave heroes' unbelievable bravery
SA video journalist enthuses about the rescuers, saying he was honoured to witness an 'incredible human story'
Wondering why Cele is gunning for McBride? Read on
There's a hair-curling list of allegations, all of which the Ipid chief firmly denies
'Govt red tape is turning refugees into criminals'
Sweeping draft refugee regulations set to become law despite furious protests from rights groups
The blame game's turning just as ugly as the housing protests
Tshwane MMC says Gauteng MEC should accept full responsibility for housing riot. The MEC begs to differ
Back from the grave to become the Star of the show
The only running 1909 Star 12 HP Tourer survivor will go under the hammer in one of the biggest auctions in Africa
I built a castle in the air. Now I'm visiting it
If you can’t keep your promises to yourself, what promises can you keep?
Long John's look sweetly complements Barack's
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
VISUAL SIDE
The KwaZulu-Natal leg of the public hearings into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution continued on Thursday in Jozini. Residents expressed why they are either for or against the expropriation of land without compensation.
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
ANC man linked to three cash-van heists: Cele
Parliament questions AfriForum's motives
Another bomb found at Durban Woolies
DA ‘lighting fires’ with calls for troops in Cape
Drought left carnage on Cape farms: WWF
Education dept loses norms and standards case
Cliff Richard's court victory 'a threat to press freedom'
BBC vows to fight after singer's privacy case victory sparks fears it will spawn a law to gag the media
He succeeded where Bush failed: he won Iraq's hearts and minds
Japan’s departing ambassador has become unexpected superstar in a country still recovering from war
No If or buts: students scrub away ‘racist’ Kipling poem
UK students claim the poet 'stands for the opposite of liberation, empowerment, and human rights'
It takes more than a roll in the hay to bring these nags back
An inside look at the efforts to bring Mongolia's Przewalski’s horses back from extinction
SNAPSHOT
SIX THINGS ABOUT THE WORLD YOU NEED TO KNOW
UK report a matter of dire learning
Food police on trail of non-lactating almonds
Nerve-agent attackers were Russian, say UK cops
Zuckerberg in Holocaust hubbub
‘He’s no hero, he’s a fairy rapist’
North Korea the world’s slave capital
‘If Netflix think that they'll destroy us they’ve got something coming’
Boss reckons MultiChoice has nothing to fear
Ssh, don’t say ‘construction’: It’s ‘mining-related’ work
Murray & Roberts is very keen to stress its growth prospects lie in things like Mongolian copper projects
Ya gotta dig it: Calgro’s surely not making a grave mistake
Memorial parks, better known as graveyards, have become a useful ‘death niche’ for the property group
Who's going to win the Game of Thrones?
Although the next season is only out in 2019, some of the stars are letting slip some juicy details
Did you know Abba had a fifth member? Well, it ended in tears
The Beatles had Brian Epstein, Led Zeppelin had Peter Grant and Elvis had Colonel Parker. Abba had Stig Anderson
SPORTS DAY: R50m is not Tau much to ask for Brighton
Your roundup of the sporting news of the day
Downs in the dump: Talk to your boys, Pitso, that was poor
It all went horribly wrong in that 1-0 African Champions League loss on Tuesday, but why?
Blasts from the past: Willie winkles 1924 Olympic crown
This day in SA sports history: July 20