Friday, July 20 2018

UK report a matter of dire learning The UK is expected to be overtaken by Australia as the second-most popular country in the world for international students, according to researchers, who warned Brexit could have a further impact. While the US remains the most popular destination, recent trends indicate the UK could be pushed into third place, if it hasn't already. A paper by the Centre for Global Higher Education shows that between 2011 and 2015, the numbers of international students going to the US for higher education rose by about 198,000 (27.9%), while UK numbers rose by about 11,000 (2.6%), while the numbers going to Australia rose by almost 32,000 (12%), according to the research based on an analysis of UNESCO data. Additional figures for Australia show a rise of about 41,000 in 2016, compared with 2015 (about 14%). Further figures from Australia indicate a growth in numbers again in 2017 and 2018. - © The Daily Telegraph

Food police on trail of non-lactating almonds Soy and almond drinks that are marketed as “milk” might need to rethink the wording after the US Food and Drug Administration hinted at a crackdown on the use of the term, reports USA Today. The FDA would enforce a federal standard that defines “milk” as coming from the “milking of one or more healthy cows”. The agency has not aggressively gone after the proliferation of plant-based drinks labelled as “milk”. FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb reportedly noted this week that there are hundreds of federal “standards of identity” spelling out how foods with various names need to be manufactured, and some products weren’t sticking to FDA policies. Looking at those standards, “there is a reference somewhere to a lactating animal. And, you know, an almond doesn’t lactate, I will confess” Gottlieb added. - Staff reporter

Nerve-agent attackers were Russian, say UK cops British police believe they have identified the suspects who carried out the Novichok nerve agent attack on a former Moscow double agent and his daughter and that they are Russian, the Press Association reported on Thursday. Investigators had identified the suspected perpetrators through CCTV and had cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time, a source with knowledge of the investigation told PA. “They (investigators) are sure they (suspects) are Russian.” Scotland Yard refused to comment. Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed in Salisbury on March 4 after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Both have recovered. Britain blamed Russia for the poisoning of Skripal, a former military intelligence colonel who was jailed for betraying Russian agents to Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service. He left Russia for England in a 2010 spy swap. - AFP

Zuckerberg in Holocaust hubbub Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is at the centre of a fresh row after saying the social network should not prohibit posts that deny the Holocaust. In an interview with tech website Recode Zuckerberg said that while Facebook was dedicated to stopping the spread of fake news, certain beliefs that were sincerely held would not be taken down. After a social media backlash he was forced to backtrack, saying if any post advocated violence or hate against a group, it would be removed. The controversy began when Zuckerberg provided an unprompted example of Holocaust deniers to Recode host Kara Swisher to make a point about allowing hoaxes to be published on the site. He said that messages accusing victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting of being liars would be taken down for harassment, but added that not all factually incorrect posts would receive the same treatment. “I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened,” he said. “I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong.” - AFP

‘He’s no hero, he’s a fairy rapist’ South Korea’s gender equality minister is under fire after describing the hero of a much-loved traditional folktale as a kidnapper and a rapist who took advantage of a fairy. Speaking at a recent seminar, Chung Hyun-back took issue with the elderly woodcutter in the popular Korean fable “The Woodcutter and the Fairy” for stealing a nymph’s dress while she bathed in a pond. The woodcutter took her clothes so she could not go back to heaven. He then married her and had two children. He then gave the fairy clothing and she flew back to the skies to be with her parents. The tale is one of the most famous fables in South Korea and one that all children will hear at school or bedtime. “When I was in elementary school, I took great pity on the woodcutter - but seen from the point of view of the fairy, the two children she had with him and the fairy’s parents, he could be considered a kidnapper and a rapist”, Chung said. - © The Daily Telegraph