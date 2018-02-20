Schabir Shaik too busy to go to jail Schabir Shaik is not being hauled back to jail. Instead, the convicted fraudster is "very busy" at his Morningside home in Durban. On Monday, as hundreds of people shared a hoax tweet claiming he was going to be rearrested‚ the terminally ill parolee's schedule was full. "He said he is very busy and you don’t have an appointment so he can't see you‚" the security guard stationed outside Shaik's home said after consulting with his employer. Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday the crimefighting unit had nothing to do with the tweet, while the Department of Correctional Services said it was not reviewing Shaik's parole.The Health Professions Council of South Africa also said it had not received a formal complaint to investigate the doctors who had recommended that Shaik be granted medical parole.

OR Tambo terminal evacuated An unattended bag at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport caused alarm on Monday‚ leading to part of the terminal building being evacuated. Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said that when the bag was spotted the airport’s dog unit and the police were called to investigate. People were evacuated as part of safety protocols. The airport was later declared safe, but there were some flight delays.

Abrahams’s dismissal to go to ConCourt An application by three NGOs to confirm a court order setting aside Shaun Abrahams’s appointment as national director of public prosecutions will be heard by the Constitutional Court next Wednesday. The High Court in Pretoria ruled in December that Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Abrahams had to be set aside because the former head of state was too conflicted to make an appointment to the post because he is facing possible criminal charges. Both Abrahams and Zuma’s legal teams appealed the ruling. However‚ it is not clear whether the Presidency will persist with its application since there was a change of presidents last week. The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which lodged confirmation proceedings‚ said it had not received any withdrawals from the Presidency.

SARS pledges co-operation with inquiry The South African Revenue Service will co-operate fully with a presidential inquiry into tax administration and governance at the tax service. In his state of the nation address on Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would shortly appoint a commission of inquiry into SARS. This comes after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba asked then president Jacob Zuma in November to set up an urgent judicial inquiry into the revenue service. The organisation has been plagued by corruption allegations and has lost significant amounts of expertise over the past three years since Tom Moyane was appointed its commissioner. “SARS is looking forward to the inquiry as this will assist SARS employees and its leadership to identify additional areas which seek focus and improvement‚” a statement read. “Added to that‚ the enquiry will assist SARS to clarify a number of misconstrued issues, including dispelling the perception and continued negative media narrative that has the potential to dent the legitimacy of the organisation.”

Nafiz Modack ‘starving’ in prison Prison officials are refusing to serve alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack halaal food, leading to claims that he has been starving in prison. Modack and Jacques Cronje appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Monday on charges of intimidation and extortion. They remain in custody and will be back in court on Thursday. They allegedly extorted the Grand strip club in Rivonia. On Monday the pair appeared under heavy police guard. Their hands and feet were chained. Modack’s lawyer Johannes Eksteen told the court his client‚ who is Muslim‚ has been deprived of food since his incarceration. He said the officials refused to allow his family to bring him halaal food. Magistrate Gideon Schnetler told him to take the matter up with prison officials. Judgment in Modack’s bail application will be handed down on February 28.