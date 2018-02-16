Friday, February 16 2018
Five things Ramaphosa must do now to fix SA
South Africa's newly elected president has a daunting to-do list
The time for words is over. They only gave us Zuma
But there are still a few worth saying
Ramaphosa hits the reset button for a tormented nation
President promises that South Africa should ‘come first in everything that we all do’
Like a movie - Ajay on the run with bodyguards and burner phones
Hawks say Ajay is now officially a fugitive while the whereabouts of his two brothers are also a mystery
Parliament's new song: 'Rise Ramaphosa, the time has arrived'
It's official: Cyril Ramaphosa is our new head of state
Nkandla prepares for a sad homecoming
Jacob Zuma's family are accepting his resignation with heavy hearts
Take your nickname to heart, President Cupcake
Think of it as the cherry on top, Cyril
VISUAL SIDE
A park filled with statues of penises, which is attracting people attending the nearby Winter Olympics, is also aimed at shedding light on South Korea's low fertility rates. Credit: Reuters
Gauteng may have water - but it stinks
Judge gives municipality seven days to stop sewage from leaking into the Vaal River
'Zimbabwe's first truly charismatic leader'
RIP Tsvangirai: From humble mine worker to one of a few brave enough to take on Mugabe
Don't let your teen even touch a cigarette
Almost a fifth of Grade 8-Grade 11 pupils smoke regularly in South Africa
Now you can fly to Paris without leaving the ground
First Airlines took passengers on a virtual reality tour of the City of Light
Damsels be damned: This film shatters the glass ceiling
Critically acclaimed sci-fi blockbuster has an all-female cast and no gender cliches
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
De Lille survives no-confidence bid by one vote
Moody's keeps close eye on new leaders
CPS wants more cash for contract extension
ANC councillor in jail after bizarre 'hit'
Inxeba first 'non-porn' film to get X18 rating
PP to handle complaint against Zille
See Florida gun teen’s chilling Instagrams from the edge
All the danger signs were there before he killed 17 at his old high school
It's come to this: Oz ministers banned from shagging staff
Australia rocked by huge sex scandal after senior politician makes his advisor pregnant
An ordinary man shows extraordinary kindness
A Cairo butcher offers shelter for children with cancer
Ex-top cop took $9.5m from brothel owner
A former Thai police chief 'borrowed' $9.5m from a fugitive brothel owner who faces trafficking charges
SNAPSHOT
SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD
A very good reason to make your kids eat healthily
Queen thinks rugby players are too fat
This is eggs-actly what the planet needs
Never mind coral, shellfish are nearly wiped out
Storms ahead as Trump's porn star splabs
I'm sari, says 'sexist' designer
Resilient boss comes out swinging in defence
Property maven Des de Beer puts market fears to rest
Kaap Agri feels pinch as drought hits farmers
Still hopes to produce double-digit growth this year
Figure skating: Triple axels and double standards
‘Artistic merit’ does nothing but diminish the sport
We're well and truly rid of dry January
A short guide for getting over dry January
So unattractive women cheat more? Really?
Misogyny cloaked in the language of science
SPORTS DAY: All around the world
A roundup of all the major sporting news of the day
PSL braces itself for R30m cost of video referees
VAR could be introduced to local soccer next season