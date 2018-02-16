De Lille survives no-confidence bid by one vote Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille survived a motion of no confidence by one vote on Thursday. Only 109 councillors voted in favour of the motion at a special council meeting on Thursday‚ even though the DA has 154 of the 231 council seats. Votes against totalled 110. Earlier‚ De Lille walked out of the council meeting when speaker Dirk Smit refused to allow a secret ballot. De Lille said Smit’s decision was unlawful, adding she would take it on legal review

Moody's keeps close eye on new leaders Credit rating agency Moody’s said it will pay close attention to the new leadership’s response to South Africa’s economic woes. Zuzana Brixiova‚ vice-president at Moody’s‚ said on Thursday that a “key point from a credit perspective” would be the new leadership’s response to the country’s economic and fiscal challenges and progress in implementing reforms to address those. SA’s credit rating with Moody’s Investors Service is one notch above junk status. While Moody’s has not confirmed when it will review the country again‚ it is likely to be after the 2018 budget policy statement next Wednesday.

CPS wants more cash for contract extension Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has asked the Constitutional Court for an order authorising it to make representations to the National Treasury on a reasonable fee for its continued provision of cash payment services from April 1 to September 30. CPS made this submission on Thursday as it responded to an application by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) earlier this month that CPS continue to provide the payment of social grants through cash withdrawal at Sassa’s designated pay points after March 31. In its affidavit‚ CPS said while it preferred not to provide any payment services beyond March 31, 2018, until its position was regularised by a lawful tender process‚ it remained willing and able to provide whatever services are needed to ensure the uninterrupted payment of grants.

ANC councillor in jail after bizarre 'hit' An ANC councillor has been implicated in a bizarre murder plot that failed twice, but succeeded on a third attempt. Oudtshoorn councillor Magdaleen Titus landed behind bars on Valentine’s Day after she had allegedly hired “hitmen” to murder her husband Preston Titus‚ who was stabbed and hammered to death at their home on a military base in December 2017. Titus’s bail application was postponed to February 21 on Wednesday. Events leading up to Titus’s gruesome death were revealed in a plea agreement entered into with the state by Magdaleen’s former driver, Sixabiso Klip. He has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for murdering Titus. Klip said a plot was initially hatched to take out Titus while he was driving a car, but that was replaced with an idea to drug him by putting brake fluid in his drink. Two hitmen were allegedly offered R30‚000 each to execute the plan‚ which involved other co-accused.

Inxeba first 'non-porn' film to get X18 rating The Film and Publications Board (FPB) has confirmed that ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ is the first 'non-pornographic' film to get the X18 classification‚ a rating that is usually only given to hardcore porn. On Wednesday the FPB's Appeal Tribunal overturned a previous classification giving it an X18. ‘There are specific criteria that needs to be met‚ which includes the showing of genitalia. So we have not rated a movie like this as X18‚’ said the FPB's acting CEO‚ Abongile Mashile. The producers of ‘Inxeba’ said they were studying the ruling and would be consulting with their lawyers on a decision going forward.