Thursday, February 15 2018

Ideas

Good riddance, Zuma. Now it's voetsak to the rest

Jacob Zuma fought to the end but his support troupe needs to be fired... or worse

Andrew Trench
Group digital editor
News

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the hunt for Atul Gupta

Hawks raiders found a 'warm bed' as they swooped on Gupta compound. Search warrant now issued

By THANDUXOLO JIKA, MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA, QAANITAH HUNTER and GRAEME HOSKEN
News

Never forget: This is how the Guptas stole SA

Seemingly untouchable for years, the perverted fairy tale of the Guptas started unravelling on Wednesday

Sabelo Skiti
Journalist
Ideas

Zuma presidency was destined to go up in flames

President Jacob Zuma is clearly disorientated by the fact that his organisation has turned on him so badly

Ranjeni Munusamy
Associate editor: analysis
News

Nkandla residents heart-broken over recall decision

Residents in President Jacob Zuma's home village say the ANC is not playing fair

Bongani Mthethwa
Journalist
Tweet of the day

Ideas

In the name of love, let’s celebrate diversity

My elder son was 14 when he first came home wearing a blouse

Dave Chambers
Cape Town bureau chief
Ideas

Varsity rankings for bragging rights are useless

Parents can relax as there is little difference in degree quality between most SA universities

Jonathan Jansen
Columnist
Ideas

You can’t kiss these cooks: App changes how China eats

China’s app-based meal-delivery boom sees families and office workers huddling around cellphones to place orders

By AFP
The 'Black Panther' cast hopes the combination of African pride, beauty and kick-ass adventure will mark a cultural shift in the movie industry and beyond.

News

Don't bank your baby's stem cells, it's a money-making scam

Do your homework before storing your child's stem cells

Katharine Child
Journalist
News

Van Breda trial: 'Family was killed with definite intent'

Defence lawyer Piet Botha has an answer to every question from Judge Siraj Desai

Tanya Farber
Journalist
News

The smoking gun: Men in Africa can’t kick the habit

Tobacco use declines worldwide, except for here

Tanya Farber
Journalist
News

For only R85,000 you can turn your pet's ashes into a 'lifegem'

Pet cemetery of a different kind

Nivashni Nair
Journalist
Lightning illuminates the water as Sea Point shimmers in the foreground at about 10pm on Tuesday. The spectacle accompanied a brief respite as drought-weary Cape Town enjoyed a few hours of rain. The image was taken from Signal Hill on a 10-second exposure.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Six things about SA you need to know

De Lille wins legal fight on eve of critical vote

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille won her legal skirmish with the DA on Wednesday‚ the eve of a no confidence vote in her leadership. De Lille approached the High Court in Cape Town for an order instructing council speaker Dirk Smit to ensure councillors could vote with their conscience on Thursday. Judge Robert Henney ruled on Wednesday that Smit must use his discretion to ensure that councillors can vote with their conscience, paving the way for a secret ballot. He also ordered that the DA must pay the costs of De Lille’s two counsel. De Lille‚ 66‚ faces council‚ party and criminal investigations into alleged misconduct‚ and she has alleged that the DA wants to remove her as mayor so it can appoint provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela in her place.

DA national spokesperson quits

The DA’s rising star‚ Phumzile Van Damme‚ has quit her job as the party’s national spokesperson. Van Damme reportedly told DA top brass of her decision two weeks ago‚ but the party has kept this under wraps due to the factional battle within the City of Cape Town, where the party is trying to remove Patricia De Lille as mayor. She is the third high-profile member to quit a public post in recent months. DA insiders with knowledge of Van Damme’s resignation said she took the decision because she didn’t get enough support in her office as a national spokesperson. She confirmed the resignation, but would not provide details.

Western Cape rains claim nine lives

The downpour in the Western Cape on Tuesday came as a relief to many residents in a city grappling with severe drought – but it also claimed the lives of nine people. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said there was flooding in parts of the Overberg region. In two separate incidents, two vehicles – one with five occupants and one with four – were washed away in the deluge. All nine drowned.

Racist guesthouse owner given R50‚000 fine

Racist guesthouse owner Andre Slade and his Slovakian partner‚ Katarina Krizaniova‚ have been fined R50‚000 for hate speech by the Ubombo Equality Court. Magistrate Thamo Moodley handed down a scathing judgment on Tuesday‚ ordering that the 55-year-old and his lover pay penance to a non-profit organisation based in Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Slade made headlines in 2016 when he sent an e-mail barring black people from his Sodwana Bay guesthouse. It went viral and he was reported to the Equality Court. He and Krizaniova sparked further outrage when he justified the ban by stating “God's word” said whites were superior‚ that blacks were classified in the Bible as “animals”‚ and that whites had a “crown” on their heads that blacks did not have. This prompted an equality court bid by the iSimangaliso Wetland Park and the KZN Department of Tourism.

SA Airlink to face prosecution

The Competition Commission has referred SA Airlink to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution on charges of excessive and predatory pricing on the Johannesburg-to-Mthatha route. This stems from complaints lodged by businessman Khwezi Tiya‚ Fly Blue Crane and the OR Tambo District Chamber of Business between 2015 and 2017. They alleged that Airlink‚ a privately controlled regional feeder airline‚ had excessive pricing before Fly Blue Crane entered the route. SA Airlink is alleged to have then lowered its prices below its costs — referred to as predatory pricing — when Fly Blue Crane entered the route. Another claim is that SA Airlink went back to its exorbitant prices after Fly Blue Crane exited the route in January 2017.

Man killed by lions is identified

A suspected poacher who was mauled to death by lions at a private game reserve near Hoedspruit has been identified as Mozambican David Baloyi. He was suspected of being one of three illegal poachers who were attacked by lions in Limpopo on Friday. Two survived the attack and escaped. Limpopo police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe identified the man as 50-year-old Baloyi, from Masingiri area at Mavudza Village in Mozambique. He was positively identified by his sister-in-law. She told police she had been phoned by family members in Mozambique who had heard that Baloyi had been killed by lions in South Africa.

World

Failing drugs deliver a dose of danger

Experts warn of a 'post-antibiotic apocalypse' as study paints a shocking picture of resistance to medicine

By The Daily Telegraph
World

White sand, blue beaches won’t tempt tourists

Maldives tries to fight off travel alerts as tourists stay away

By Mohamed Junayd
World

Thais told: pop a pill to pop a poppet

Health officials hand out vitamin pills in pink boxes on Valentine's Day to entice couples have babies

By Panu Wongcha-um and Amy Sawitta Lefevre
World

Girl power: Molly proves fish don’t need a man

An all-female fish species called the Amazon molly is proof that sexual reproduction may be vastly overrated

By Will Dunham
World

He stuffed off to the US two centuries after his death

Eccentric philosopher Jeremy Bentham, who had his body preserved after his death, always wanted to travel to the US

By Sarah Knapton
World

It’s been ruff: Pooch denied a run for governor

Three-year-old Vizsla Angus is, however, relieved he won't have to sit through pointless debates

By Jon Herskovitz
A boy with a pillow shaped like lips on sale for Valentine's Day in Yopougon, a suburb of Abidjan.
What a big mouth A boy with a pillow shaped like lips on sale for Valentine's Day in Yopougon, a suburb of Abidjan.
Image: SIA KAMBOU / AFP

The case of the see-through Chinese woman

A woman in southern China was so attached to her handbag that she crawled into an X-ray security scanner rather than let it out of her sight. A video showing the woman’s silhouette as she passed through the X-ray machine at a railway station Sunday has gone viral on the Chinese internet. In the video, she rides the machine’s conveyor belt and appears on the other side to the surprise of several other passengers waiting to collect their possessions. The video has been watched more than three million times so far. AFP

Indonesian cities kiss goodbye to romance

Valentine’s Day was banned in some Indonesian cities on Wednesday as police rounded up amorous couples, giving the official kiss-off to a tradition which critics say doesn’t deserve any love in the Muslim-majority nation. The prohibitions come amid concerns that traditionally tolerant Indonesia is taking a sharp fundamentalist turn, by pushing to make pre-marital sex — including gay sex — punishable with jail time. Authorities in Surabaya detained about 24 couples during a raid to sniff out any sign of Valentine’s Day celebrations. They were expected to be released with a reprimand. AFP

Finns put some real needle into Olympics

Yarns, stitches, loops and purls, instead of spins, flips and slides ... the Finnish team in Pyeongchang are using the soothing effects of knitting when Olympic pressure becomes too great. “It has become something of a hobby for me,” smiled snowboard coach Antti Koskinen, who has been spotted with his needles out in the snow. “It is a nice, Finnish thing, it means no unnecessary chit-chat is needed.” Grinning as he continued to knit a small, blue woollen square, Koskinen said that around half of the 102-strong team were knitting at these Games. Reuters

Tainted love for Thai strongman’s ditty

The Thai junta chief’s attempt to woo the country with a rock ballad dubbed Diamond Heart fell flat as netizens panned the lyrics written by a dictator whom some would prefer to break up with. With lines like, “Did you know your smile is my happiness?” and “No matter how tired and difficult, let’s hold hands“, the tune is the fourth pop song which Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has penned since his 2014 coup. But the downbeat reception — a YouTube clip of the song received 14,000 “thumbs down” compared to 593 “thumbs up” — is the latest suggestion that Thais are ready to part ways with a military ruler who has outstayed his welcome. AFP

Lost a limb? Call in the ant doctors

Ant armies employ a system of battlefield evacuation and emergency medicine similar to that used by humans, researchers have discovered. Groundbreaking new observations of mass raids on termite colonies revealed the open wounds of injured ants are swiftly tended to by comrades in a bid to save them for future attacks. Entomologists at Wurzburg University studied more than 200 raids carried out by 16 Matabele ant colonies in Cote d’Ivoire as well as in laboratories. They witnessed savage battles as 600-strong ant armies carried out coordinated raids on termite settlements in order to drag the insects away for food. Many were injured in the encounters, with limbs ripped off, yet once carried home the open wounds were intensively treated by other ants with saliva that may have antimicrobial properties. © The Daily Telegraph

If you like your plants rare, don’t throw stones

A gleaming monument to the ambition and creativity of its age, the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse will once again welcome visitors to see the world’s rarest plants. Temperate House in London’s Kew Gardens, large enough to house three jumbo jets, has undergone a £41-million renovation project. Enough paint to cover four football pitches was used to spruce up the huge iron columns, and Kew expects hundreds of thousands of visitors to pass through its doors annually after its May reopening. One of the rarest plants on display will be the South African Encephalartos woodii, a palm-like cycad with leathery green leaves. Only one such specimen was ever found growing in the wild, and it has long-since disappeared from the natural world. AFP

Lifestyle

Fear and clothing: If it works for you, wear it proudly

A reflection on the vagaries and charms of fashion

Aspasia Karras
Columnist
Lifestyle

We ♥ NY's latest fashion trends

Dress like the best of the fashion world

By Bethan Holt
Lifestyle

Rundle at the palace and Haiti on the catwalks

Fashion news you need to know

By Staff reporter
Business

Exclusive Books boss suspended: the plot thickens

Publishers rally behind CEO Benjamin Trisk

By Hanna Ziady
Business

The JSE: Looking beyond ‘short and distort’ tactics

Lessons to learn from recent share-price disasters

By Hilary Joffe
Business

Construction collusion saga: at last there’s a happy ending

Competition Commission approves economic alliances between major players and emerging contractors

By Mark Allix
Business

Chinese smartphones: It’s all about mi, mi, mi

Welcome to the cult of Xiaomi

By Reuters
Sport

SPORTS DAY: Rabada fined ... and more news

David Isaacson does a roundup of the big sporting news of the day

By Agencies
Sport

Come on commentators, tell it like it is for once!

Most microphone jockeys are an irritating irrelevance

By Telford Vice
Sport

Blasts from the past

Today in sports history

By David Isaacson
