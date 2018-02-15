Thursday, February 15 2018
Good riddance, Zuma. Now it's voetsak to the rest
Jacob Zuma fought to the end but his support troupe needs to be fired... or worse
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the hunt for Atul Gupta
Hawks raiders found a 'warm bed' as they swooped on Gupta compound. Search warrant now issued
Never forget: This is how the Guptas stole SA
Seemingly untouchable for years, the perverted fairy tale of the Guptas started unravelling on Wednesday
Zuma presidency was destined to go up in flames
President Jacob Zuma is clearly disorientated by the fact that his organisation has turned on him so badly
Nkandla residents heart-broken over recall decision
Residents in President Jacob Zuma's home village say the ANC is not playing fair
Tweet of the day
Zuma keeps on asking: what have I done?— Barney Mthombothi (@mthombothi) February 14, 2018
You're corrupt
You've breached your oath of office
You've gutted the criminal justice system
You've presided over state capture
You've plundered SA to enrich your own family
You've sold the country to the Guptas
In the Name of God, go!
In the name of love, let’s celebrate diversity
My elder son was 14 when he first came home wearing a blouse
Varsity rankings for bragging rights are useless
Parents can relax as there is little difference in degree quality between most SA universities
You can’t kiss these cooks: App changes how China eats
China’s app-based meal-delivery boom sees families and office workers huddling around cellphones to place orders
VISUAL SIDE
The 'Black Panther' cast hopes the combination of African pride, beauty and kick-ass adventure will mark a cultural shift in the movie industry and beyond.
Don't bank your baby's stem cells, it's a money-making scam
Do your homework before storing your child's stem cells
Van Breda trial: 'Family was killed with definite intent'
Defence lawyer Piet Botha has an answer to every question from Judge Siraj Desai
The smoking gun: Men in Africa can’t kick the habit
Tobacco use declines worldwide, except for here
For only R85,000 you can turn your pet's ashes into a 'lifegem'
Pet cemetery of a different kind
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
De Lille wins legal fight on eve of critical vote
DA national spokesperson quits
Western Cape rains claim nine lives
Racist guesthouse owner given R50‚000 fine
SA Airlink to face prosecution
Man killed by lions is identified
Failing drugs deliver a dose of danger
Experts warn of a 'post-antibiotic apocalypse' as study paints a shocking picture of resistance to medicine
White sand, blue beaches won’t tempt tourists
Maldives tries to fight off travel alerts as tourists stay away
Thais told: pop a pill to pop a poppet
Health officials hand out vitamin pills in pink boxes on Valentine's Day to entice couples have babies
Girl power: Molly proves fish don’t need a man
An all-female fish species called the Amazon molly is proof that sexual reproduction may be vastly overrated
He stuffed off to the US two centuries after his death
Eccentric philosopher Jeremy Bentham, who had his body preserved after his death, always wanted to travel to the US
It’s been ruff: Pooch denied a run for governor
Three-year-old Vizsla Angus is, however, relieved he won't have to sit through pointless debates
SNAPSHOT
SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD
The case of the see-through Chinese woman
Indonesian cities kiss goodbye to romance
Finns put some real needle into Olympics
Tainted love for Thai strongman’s ditty
Lost a limb? Call in the ant doctors
If you like your plants rare, don’t throw stones
Fear and clothing: If it works for you, wear it proudly
A reflection on the vagaries and charms of fashion
Exclusive Books boss suspended: the plot thickens
Publishers rally behind CEO Benjamin Trisk
The JSE: Looking beyond ‘short and distort’ tactics
Lessons to learn from recent share-price disasters
Construction collusion saga: at last there’s a happy ending
Competition Commission approves economic alliances between major players and emerging contractors
SPORTS DAY: Rabada fined ... and more news
David Isaacson does a roundup of the big sporting news of the day
Come on commentators, tell it like it is for once!
Most microphone jockeys are an irritating irrelevance