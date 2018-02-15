De Lille wins legal fight on eve of critical vote Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille won her legal skirmish with the DA on Wednesday‚ the eve of a no confidence vote in her leadership. De Lille approached the High Court in Cape Town for an order instructing council speaker Dirk Smit to ensure councillors could vote with their conscience on Thursday. Judge Robert Henney ruled on Wednesday that Smit must use his discretion to ensure that councillors can vote with their conscience, paving the way for a secret ballot. He also ordered that the DA must pay the costs of De Lille’s two counsel. De Lille‚ 66‚ faces council‚ party and criminal investigations into alleged misconduct‚ and she has alleged that the DA wants to remove her as mayor so it can appoint provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela in her place.

DA national spokesperson quits The DA’s rising star‚ Phumzile Van Damme‚ has quit her job as the party’s national spokesperson. Van Damme reportedly told DA top brass of her decision two weeks ago‚ but the party has kept this under wraps due to the factional battle within the City of Cape Town, where the party is trying to remove Patricia De Lille as mayor. She is the third high-profile member to quit a public post in recent months. DA insiders with knowledge of Van Damme’s resignation said she took the decision because she didn’t get enough support in her office as a national spokesperson. She confirmed the resignation, but would not provide details.

Western Cape rains claim nine lives The downpour in the Western Cape on Tuesday came as a relief to many residents in a city grappling with severe drought – but it also claimed the lives of nine people. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said there was flooding in parts of the Overberg region. In two separate incidents, two vehicles – one with five occupants and one with four – were washed away in the deluge. All nine drowned.

Racist guesthouse owner given R50‚000 fine Racist guesthouse owner Andre Slade and his Slovakian partner‚ Katarina Krizaniova‚ have been fined R50‚000 for hate speech by the Ubombo Equality Court. Magistrate Thamo Moodley handed down a scathing judgment on Tuesday‚ ordering that the 55-year-old and his lover pay penance to a non-profit organisation based in Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Slade made headlines in 2016 when he sent an e-mail barring black people from his Sodwana Bay guesthouse. It went viral and he was reported to the Equality Court. He and Krizaniova sparked further outrage when he justified the ban by stating “God's word” said whites were superior‚ that blacks were classified in the Bible as “animals”‚ and that whites had a “crown” on their heads that blacks did not have. This prompted an equality court bid by the iSimangaliso Wetland Park and the KZN Department of Tourism.

SA Airlink to face prosecution The Competition Commission has referred SA Airlink to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution on charges of excessive and predatory pricing on the Johannesburg-to-Mthatha route. This stems from complaints lodged by businessman Khwezi Tiya‚ Fly Blue Crane and the OR Tambo District Chamber of Business between 2015 and 2017. They alleged that Airlink‚ a privately controlled regional feeder airline‚ had excessive pricing before Fly Blue Crane entered the route. SA Airlink is alleged to have then lowered its prices below its costs — referred to as predatory pricing — when Fly Blue Crane entered the route. Another claim is that SA Airlink went back to its exorbitant prices after Fly Blue Crane exited the route in January 2017.