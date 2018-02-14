Wednesday, February 14 2018

ZUMA'S LONG GOODBYE

News

ANC: 'Our decision is final'

But President Jacob Zuma has asked for until Wednesday to respond

Qaanitah Hunter
Journalist
3 min read
Ideas

How ANC is digging a deeper hole with bungled Zuma recall

There is in fact no certainty for South Africa about the way forward

Ranjeni Munusamy
Associate editor: analysis
3 min read
Ideas

He began in larceny and ended in infamy

Jacob Zuma’s slow-motion end is all of a piece with his presidency

Tony Leon
Columnist
5 min read
Ideas

Like sand through the hourglass: So are Zuma's days

Zuma’s presidency was just about time: about wasting enough so that people lost interest

Tom Eaton
Columnist
2 min read

VISUAL SIDE

SMART NEWS

IN ONE TAKE

News

The school of danger

Pupils at Makangwane Secondary are studying under trees because their school building is falling apart

By Prega Govender
3 min read
News

Judge peppers Van Breda's lawyer with questions in closing arguments

Advocate Piet Botha tells the court 'one often doesn't know why teenagers do things'

Tanya Farber
Journalist
3 min read
News

The R112m white elephant Correctional Services now has to feed

The department still owes more than R100m to the service provider of tracking devices for parolees

Kyle Cowan
Journalist
3 min read
News

Fighter pilot from Prieska, 95, humbled by French award

'My life was quite eventful,' says the sprightly General Albert Richard Götze

Bobby Jordan
Journalist
2 min read
News

Love is like a red, red rose ... and so is SA today

Valentine's Day trade is blooming

Nivashni Nair
Journalist
2 min read

SNAPSHOT

Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, and his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, had their marriage arranged 59 years ago in Nepal.
Love arrangement Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, and his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, had their marriage arranged 59 years ago in Nepal.
Image: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

Six things about SA you need to know

R300m boost for Eastern Cape hospitals

The Eastern Cape health department has set aside R300-million to fill more than 1‚800 critical posts. The positions include doctors and nurses‚ as well as specialists for maternity sections in 26 identified hospitals. Department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the money was allocated to help with “human resource improvements”. The department posted more vacancies on its website earlier this month. These close on Wednesday.

Hearing into Inxeba complaints under way

The Film and Publications Board on Tuesday started hearings into complaints against the movie Inxeba (The Wound), laid by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa. The congress has called for the film to be banned and to be given a higher age restriction. The board said an outcome was not expected until at least Wednesday. The film has received a public backlash for its depiction of the ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Listeriosis outbreak 'difficult to manage'

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has admitted that it is difficult for the provincial government to manage the spread of listeriosis. On Tuesday‚ Ramokgopa presented a report to the Gauteng portfolio committee on health detailing plans to deal with the spread of listeriosis. She told the committee that a number of teams had been set up - guided by specialists and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organisation - to deal with the outbreak.

We'll snare criminals on dark web: new top cop

Police want to troll the “dark web” to catch organised criminals‚ new national SAPS commissioner General Khehla Sitole said. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday at Bishop Lavis police station in Cape Town‚ where he announced his “turnaround strategy” for the police. He said they would be using “unconventional” methods to catch key targets‚ which would include using the dark web‚ or deep web. Sitole also announced the creation of a “modus operandi strategy centre” with the aim of catching organised-crime kingpins.

Job growth boom in Western Cape despite drought

The Western Cape is top of the employment charts‚ economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said. He said the province created the most jobs (92‚000) in the last quarter, recorded the highest year-on-year increase (106‚000) in jobs, and has the country’s lowest unemployment rate‚ (19.5% — 2.4 percentage points lower than the previous quarter). Agriculture delivered quarter-on-quarter growth due to the start of harvesting season‚ but the drought had caused an annual decline of 23%‚ or 57‚000 jobs. This would worsen due to the drought, he said.

Van Rooyen: PP 'erred' on Gupta meeting

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen on Tuesday refuted a finding by the public protector that he lied to Parliament about visiting the Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg. In fact‚ he said‚ he knew nothing about the finding against him until he saw the claims in the media. Van Rooyen was asked in Parliament in 2016 if‚ since taking office‚ he had ever met any member of the Gupta family. He replied that he had not. But, acting on a complaint by the DA‚ Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Van Rooyen had deliberately misled MPs. Mkhwebane asked the president to take appropriate action against Van Rooyen. On Tuesday, however, Van Rooyen’s department issued a statement saying he only met the family in his capacity as head of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association – a distinction he says he made clear in Parliament.

THE WORLD

STUFF THAT MATTERS

World

What it's like to be hit by 230km/h winds

Worst cyclone in  Tonga’s recorded history slams into most populous island

By AFP
3 min read
World

Gangster thought he was safe to splab

Jacques Cassandri in the dock for 1976 burglary after blowing his own cover in 'novel'

By Henry Samuel
3 min read
World

Oxfam workers ‘offered aid for sex’

Former staffer claims rape overseas and abuse in charity shops were ignored

By Hayley Dixon, Christopher Hope and Harry Yorke
3 min read
World

Hallyday from hell as his family go to war over his will

French rock legend's kids come out fighting after he leaves them nothing

By AFP
4 min read
World

We kinda love Wakanda fashion

Designers inspired by Black Panther showcased their work as part of the Welcome to Wakanda show

By Yahaira Jacquez and Elly Park
2 min read
World

'Peter Rabbit' scene is in berry bad taste, Sony admits

Food allergies are no laughing matter

By
1 min read

SNAPSHOT

Dancers perform on the first day of the National Carnival Parade in Port-au-Prince.
An inviting kiss Dancers perform on the first day of the National Carnival Parade in Port-au-Prince.
Image: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD

Actress not fat – she’s pregnant

Helen George, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin, on Call the Midwife has responded to online trolls who criticised her weight gain in the latest series of the show. George filmed series seven while pregnant, and so has a fuller face and body than in previous shows. Some watching the latest episode tweeted the actress, criticising her weight gain. One wrote: "Helen George is massive. She should be put on a diet." She replied: "Sorry if my chins offended you, I chose to feed my baby healthily and not starve myself in a selfish act to look good on tv. - © The Daily Telegraph

Why alcohol makes people violent

The mystery of why alcohol makes people violent has finally been solved. Scientists recruited 50 young men and asked them to consume either vodka or placebo drinks which were alcohol free. They found that after just two drinks activity diminished in the prefrontal cortex of the brain - an area which is involved in tempering a person’s level of aggression. Although experts had suspected for some time that the prefrontal cortex was involved, it is the first time it has been seen happening. - © The Daily Telegraph

Gang arrested for stealing spinal fluid

Pakistan police have arrested a gang accused of extracting spinal fluid from swindled victims. The five suspects were arrested after being tipped off by relatives of a woman victim, who was told the procedure was needed for a programme which offers free wedding dowries. Officials suspect the fluid was being sold on the black market to be used in bone marrow transplants. ‘They confessed to extracting the spinal cord fluid from at least 10 women in the area and selling it to a cleaner at a local government hospital,’ Abdul Majeed, an investigator with the Hafizabad police department said. - AFP

The West used lizards to spy on Tehran

Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Western spies had used lizards which could ‘attract atomic waves’ to spy on the country’s nuclear programme.‘Several years ago, some individuals came to Iran to collect aid for Palestine ... We were suspicious of the route they chose,’ Firuzabadi said. ‘In their possessions were a variety of reptile desert species like lizards, chameleons ... We found out that their skin attracts atomic waves and that they were nuclear spies who wanted to find out where inside the Islamic republic of Iran we have uranium mines and where we are engaged in atomic activities,’ he said. - AFP

‘Women are evil, against God's plans’

Rwanda’s media watchdog has ordered a US-owned Christian radio station shut for three months after a ‘vile’ sermon against women. The radio station, Amazing Grace FM, broadcast a sermon by local pastor Nicolas Niyibikora in which he called women dangerous, evil and against the plans of God. The broadcast sparked outrage and prompted separate complaints from the National Women’s Association and the Women’s Journalist Association to the Rwanda Media Commission, which oversees journalist ethics. - AFP

There’s a fourth type of chocolate

This Valentine’s Day, lovers can present the object of their affection with a world first — naturally bright pink chocolate. The KitKat store in Ginza in Tokyo is a riot of wall-to-wall pink, as marketing departments go into overdrive to promote the ‘fourth’ type of chocolate, after milk, dark and white. And the salespeople have chosen their moment wisely: Valentine’s Day is massive business in Japan — with tradition dictating that the women give presents to the men. - AFP

THE BUSINESS

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Business

Shoppers show a twinkle in the eye at last

Consumer goods companies upbeat for the year ahead as the economy improves

By Michelle Gumede
1 min read
Business

Heat is on Coronation to justify fat exec bonuses

Despite fund manager losing R9bn on its Steinhoff bets

By Ann Crotty
2 min read
Business

‘Royal flush’ for Kumba, and now for its next trick

CEO plans to build on vastly improved operations

By Allan Seccombe
2 min read
Business

Investors keep on trucking with OneLogix

Talking turkey about OneLogix

By Chris Gilmour
3 min read

LIFESTYLE

CULTURE COMES ALIVE

Lifestyle

Shopping killed Cupid, so give me an IOU instead

Shoot the silly angel in his chubby bum for all we care

Shanthini Naidoo
Journalist
2 min read
Lifestyle

Is business class worth the stretch?

Business class ensures that the holiday begins on the plane

By Paul Ash
4 min read
Lifestyle

Hey, chill out - there’s always watermelon

Three mouthwatering ways with the seasonal fruit 

By Hilary Biller
2 min read

SPORT

FINISH LINE ESSENTIALS

Sport

SPORTS DAY: Around the world

David Isaacson rounds up the day's sporting news

By Agencies
5 min read
Sport

We have the talent, we just need the tools to mine it

Black coaches are key to finding raw diamonds

By David Isaacson
3 min read
Sport

Blasts from the past

Today in sports history

By David Isaacson
1 min read