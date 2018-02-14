R300m boost for Eastern Cape hospitals The Eastern Cape health department has set aside R300-million to fill more than 1‚800 critical posts. The positions include doctors and nurses‚ as well as specialists for maternity sections in 26 identified hospitals. Department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the money was allocated to help with “human resource improvements”. The department posted more vacancies on its website earlier this month. These close on Wednesday.

Hearing into Inxeba complaints under way The Film and Publications Board on Tuesday started hearings into complaints against the movie Inxeba (The Wound), laid by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa. The congress has called for the film to be banned and to be given a higher age restriction. The board said an outcome was not expected until at least Wednesday. The film has received a public backlash for its depiction of the ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Listeriosis outbreak 'difficult to manage' Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has admitted that it is difficult for the provincial government to manage the spread of listeriosis. On Tuesday‚ Ramokgopa presented a report to the Gauteng portfolio committee on health detailing plans to deal with the spread of listeriosis. She told the committee that a number of teams had been set up - guided by specialists and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organisation - to deal with the outbreak.

We'll snare criminals on dark web: new top cop Police want to troll the “dark web” to catch organised criminals‚ new national SAPS commissioner General Khehla Sitole said. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday at Bishop Lavis police station in Cape Town‚ where he announced his “turnaround strategy” for the police. He said they would be using “unconventional” methods to catch key targets‚ which would include using the dark web‚ or deep web. Sitole also announced the creation of a “modus operandi strategy centre” with the aim of catching organised-crime kingpins.

Job growth boom in Western Cape despite drought The Western Cape is top of the employment charts‚ economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said. He said the province created the most jobs (92‚000) in the last quarter, recorded the highest year-on-year increase (106‚000) in jobs, and has the country’s lowest unemployment rate‚ (19.5% — 2.4 percentage points lower than the previous quarter). Agriculture delivered quarter-on-quarter growth due to the start of harvesting season‚ but the drought had caused an annual decline of 23%‚ or 57‚000 jobs. This would worsen due to the drought, he said.