Tuesday, February 13 2018

Cops put suspect on 'poo watch' An alleged gangster has gone three weeks without a bowel movement in an alleged attempt to stop police finding drugs he swallowed. The man was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on January 17, and is charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Police on "poo watch" said they would continue to apply to court for custody extensions until the man voided his bowel. Officers said the man was being seen daily by doctors and constantly watched. — Daily Telegraph

Video whips up controversy A Cambridge college threatened to cancel this year’s May Ball following the appearance of an “over-sexualised’' promotional video made by students in the “Forest of Sin”. Dons at Hughes Hall forced students to take down the 50 Shades of Grey-esque trailer for the event from Facebook because it could "reflect badly" on the college. The video features masked men and women in black tie and ball-gowns escaping into woods to kiss and pour champagne into each other's mouths, culminating in a girl in a white dress biting an apple. President of Hughes Hall May Ball Committee Georgia Ziebart said "while we thought the trailer was sexy and fun, it appears we may have overstepped the mark". — Daily Telegraph

UK's 'Roswell' UFO found Missing wreckage from a miniature ‘flying saucer’ that was hailed as the ‘British Roswell’ has been found in a tin box in London’s Science Museum. The lump of metal was discovered on Silpho Moor near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, in 1957. The disc, which was 40cm in diameter and weighed 9kg, was inscribed with hieroglyphics, similar to the wreckage of the so-called spacecraft found at Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. It contained a book made of 17 thin copper sheet covered in more hieroglyphs. It was unclear what happened to the object after that, but it has now emerged it was sent to the Science Museum in 1963, where it has remained in the archives for more than 60 years. It was discovered after a talk on the release of the Ministry of Defence’s UFO files at the museum. — Daily Telegraph

Gaffes leave NBC in cold NBC commentators have managed to cheese off two nations so far at the Winter Olympics. The US network reportedly had to apologise to the entire nation of South Korea after analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo said, during a discussion with fellow anchors Katie Couric and Mike Tirico, that 'every Korean' respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation. This ignored the enduring hostility between the two nations over 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II, the New York Times reported. Couric raised Dutch ire when she said the Netherlands is so dominant in speedskating because skating is “an important mode of transportation” when Amsterdam’s canals freeze over. — Staff reporter

Girl scout makes pot of money An entrepreneurial girl scout has caused controversy after selling 300 boxes of cookies in six hours by setting up shop outside a marijuana dispensary in San Diego, US. But the unnamed girl’s success (her profits could exceed $1,500) has set off a debate, with the American Girl Scout organisations and some states that have legalised marijuana for recreational or medicinal use questioning whether there should be nationwide policies over where scouts are permitted to sell their baked goods. — Daily Telegraph