Tuesday, February 13 2018

'You're out!' Sources say Zuma recall is imminent

ANC top leaders were locked in 13-hour meeting

Neo Goba
Journalist
The tobacco tycoon's bash and his police guests

A who's who of KZN's elite, including cops and politicians, were on the controversial businessman's guest list

Graeme Hosken
Journalist
Our love will lead us astray

South Africa's collective crush on Cyril Ramaphosa shouldn't be a one-sided fling

Tom Eaton
Columnist
The untouchables: Why there will be more Esidimenis

The national Health Department was powerless to prevent the Esidimeni tragedy

Katharine Child
Journalist
Welcome to Babcock Ranch, the solar-powered town

Former ranch in Florida is built as a model future community that will eventually house 20,000 people

By David Millward
Lungelo Gumede is South Africa’s version of Madame Tussauds. The Durban-based artist has more than 50 sculptures, including of the 12 ANC presidents.

Broken promises, broken lives

Four months after Police minister promised action, a desperate community is making its own policing plans

Nashira Davids
Journalist
Van Breda 'smoked while waiting for family to die'

Prosecutor presents closing arguments in Henri van Breda triple murder trial

Tanya Farber
Journalist
Local tourism to Cape Town drips away

But international arrivals in the city were still up in December

Claire Keeton
Journalist
Climate change is top risk to SA industries - report

Sacci believes this could have a damaging effect on foreign investment

Farren Collins
Journalist
What does 'black power' mean? Don’t ask a matriculant

Diagnostics report on last year's matric exams does not paint a pretty picture

Katharine Child
Journalist
Potch race attack: SA stands to lose a champ

SA athletics champion Thabang Mosiako is waiting to hear from doctors if he can run again

Kgaugelo Masweneng
Journalist
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins.
Rail race blooms Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins.
Image: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Six things about SA you need to know

SABC to fork out over concert swearing

The SABC has been ordered to pay a R20,000 fine for broadcasting the #FillUpTheDome concert‚ which contained profane language. The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa made the order following complaints it received from viewer Given Rapula. The show was a full performance of rapper Cassper Nyovest’s concert at The Dome. The SABC argued that it was not able to follow the required operating processes owing to a lack of time. But the commission found the SABC failed in its responsibilities. The fine must be paid by February 28.

Health dept makes access to new drugs easier

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has appointed members of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Board‚ which replaces the Medicines Control Council. The council was beset by backlogs‚ taking much longer compared with US or European regulators to approve new medicines and clinical trials. The scope of the new authority has expanded to include medicines‚ medical devices including in vitro diagnostics‚ and aspects of radiation control. The health department said the authority will operate as a separate juristic entity‚ responsible for monitoring‚ evaluation‚ regulation‚ investigation‚ inspection‚ registration and control of medicines‚ scheduled substances‚ clinical trials‚ medical devices and related matters in the public interest.

Bank of Baroda leaving SA‚ says Reserve Bank

The SA Reserve Bank has confirmed that the Bank of Baroda is closing down its operations in South Africa. It said on Monday that the bank had notified the Office of the Registrar of Banks of its exit from the country, and that the registrar was in discussions with the bank to ensure its orderly withdrawal from the South Africa so that no depositor was disadvantaged.

Leaked MiWay conversation with king breaks law

The leaked conversation between a sales rep from the insurance company MiWay and King Goodwill Zwelithini contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act. This is according to advocate Johannes Collen Weapond from the Information Regulator during a Radio 702 interview. He said that because the clip was made public, confidential and sensitive information between a potential and contracting party was released, which constituted a data leak. The conversation begins with the sales rep addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king then reprimands the rep. Prince Thulani said on Saturday in a statement on behalf of the royal family that they considered it an insult to the Zulu nation.

Cape club 'security boss' had tentacles in Joburg

Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack is in for a long trip to Johannesburg in police custody after being arrested on Monday for allegedly extorting The Grand strip club in Rivonia. He was arrested with Jacques Cronje, who is allegedly pivotal to a syndicate that “intimidates” club owners into accepting protection from their security group. Modack will appear in court in Johannesburg once the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court makes a ruling on Wednesday in a bail hearing for him‚ Cronje‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay. The group is already facing nine charges in Cape Town for allegedly extorting the Grand Cafe in Green Point and intimidating the complainants. An affidavit by the investigating officer in the case made by The Grand was handed in to court by the state as evidence to support their opposition to bail. The case continues.

Hundreds left homeless by another Hout Bay fire

On Monday at about 2am‚ the third fire in less than a year blazed through the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay. About 350 people have been displaced‚ City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesman Theo Layne told GroundUp. Recovered belongings were stacked on pathways and clothes were wrapped in blankets and bedsheets. Victims of the fire picked through the burnt debris. Layne said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined. However‚ it is rumoured to have been caused by a fight over taxi routes.

New system is set to put poachers on the SPOT

A new AI dubbed SPOT uses unmanned drones and infra-red cameras to detect poachers at night

Dave Chambers
Cape Town bureau chief
My life's in jeopardy: Russian doping rat

Former head of his country's anti-doping lab Grigory Rodchenkov says he has risked everything in speaking out

By AFP
'We ended a crime wave by unblocking the printers'

Xerox claims its expertise at unclogging printer jams led to a drop in Chicago’s crime rate in the mid-90s

By Rob Crilly
Brand power pulls rank over ‘fake news’ sites

Unilever has threatened to pull investment from platforms that fail to tackle fake news

By Tom Rees
Muslim fashion sends New York into wrapture

Vivi Zubedi's debut show signals the rise of modest designs and unveils their global consumer potential

By AFP
Mayor’s backside and President Dracula mark politicised Rio carnival

There is simmering anger amid the samba rhythms

By AFP
A little, but still not nearly enough being done to help Aboriginals

Australia is still missing most targets to reduce Aboriginal disadvantage

By AFP
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
electrifying A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Cops put suspect on 'poo watch'

An alleged gangster has gone three weeks without a bowel movement in an alleged attempt to stop police finding drugs he swallowed. The man was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on January 17, and is charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Police on "poo watch" said they would continue to apply to court for custody extensions until the man voided his bowel. Officers said the man was being seen daily by doctors and constantly watched. — Daily Telegraph

Video whips up controversy

A Cambridge college threatened to cancel this year’s May Ball following the appearance of an “over-sexualised’' promotional video made by students in the “Forest of Sin”. Dons at Hughes Hall forced students to take down the 50 Shades of Grey-esque trailer for the event from Facebook because it could "reflect badly" on the college. The video features masked men and women in black tie and ball-gowns escaping into woods to kiss and pour champagne into each other's mouths, culminating in a girl in a white dress biting an apple. President of Hughes Hall May Ball Committee Georgia Ziebart said "while we thought the trailer was sexy and fun, it appears we may have overstepped the mark". — Daily Telegraph

UK's 'Roswell' UFO found

Missing wreckage from a miniature ‘flying saucer’ that was hailed as the ‘British Roswell’ has been found in a tin box in London’s Science Museum. The lump of metal was discovered on Silpho Moor near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, in 1957. The disc, which was 40cm in diameter and weighed 9kg, was inscribed with hieroglyphics, similar to the wreckage of the so-called spacecraft found at Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. It contained a book made of 17 thin copper sheet covered in more hieroglyphs. It was unclear what happened to the object after that, but it has now emerged it was sent to the Science Museum in 1963, where it has remained in the archives for more than 60 years. It was discovered after a talk on the release of the Ministry of Defence’s UFO files at the museum. — Daily Telegraph

Gaffes leave NBC in cold

NBC commentators have managed to cheese off two nations so far at the Winter Olympics. The US network reportedly had to apologise to the entire nation of South Korea after analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo said, during a discussion with fellow anchors Katie Couric and Mike Tirico, that 'every Korean' respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation. This ignored the enduring hostility between the two nations over 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II, the New York Times reported. Couric raised Dutch ire when she said the Netherlands is so dominant in speedskating because skating is “an important mode of transportation” when Amsterdam’s canals freeze over. — Staff reporter

Girl scout makes pot of money

An entrepreneurial girl scout has caused controversy after selling 300 boxes of cookies in six hours by setting up shop outside a marijuana dispensary in San Diego, US. But the unnamed girl’s success (her profits could exceed $1,500) has set off a debate, with the American Girl Scout organisations and some states that have legalised marijuana for recreational or medicinal use questioning whether there should be nationwide policies over where scouts are permitted to sell their baked goods. — Daily Telegraph

Label is a textbook taboo

Bahrain has ordered 17,000 English school textbooks reprinted for labeling the body of water surrounding the Arab island kingdom as the "Persian Gulf", a political taboo, state news agency BNA reported on Monday. Bahrain and the other US-allied Gulf Arab states resent the term, which is commonly used in English to denote the Gulf, through which large amounts of oil are shipped. The Gulf Arab states accuse non-Arab Iran, formerly known as Persia and which lies on the other side of the sea lane, of seeking to dominate the region, a charge Tehran denies. They insist on calling the stretch of water the "Arabian Gulf". — Reuters

Investors tear into Resilient after damning report

Property trust's share price tanks 8.5% on Monday

By Ann Crotty
Wiese puts most of his Steinhoff losses to bed

Former chairman sells 630 million shares and nears the end of a multibillion-rand bad dream

By Ann Crotty
COMPANY COMMENT: Is it meat or is it poison?

Net1 and Bowcalf under the microscope

By BusinessLIVE
Bookmarks: Boomin’ Valentine’s Day

Bookmarks: A weekly column of the latest in book news

By Andrew Donaldson
Save our stories: Why fiction matters in SA

Storied is a first-time initiative from publisher Jacana Media to nurture creative talent and local voices

By Jenn Platt
The art of getting up and carrying on

Buhlebezwe Siwani's work highlights the day-to-day lives of black women

By Shanthini Naidoo
SPORTS DAY: All around the world

Mninawa Ntloko rounds up the news you need to know

By Agencies
Crying shame that SABC pulled plug on radio rugby

Radio commentary brought the sport to audiences that could never hope to see a live game

By Craig Ray
Blasts from the past

Today in sporting history

By David Isaacson
