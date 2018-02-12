Monday, February 12 2018
Today the Cyril-Zuma tango ends
Ramaphosa proved on Sunday that he's had enough of negotiations. It's time to show who's boss
‘This would have broken Madiba's heart’
Granddaughter talks about what Mandela might have thought about SA today - and what he would have done in Zuma's shoes
Raging bull: Fury over R6.9m TB-ridden buffalo
Businessman sues government for R500m after alleging it knowingly sold him a sick beast
The trouble with Zuma's myths is that many believe them
Thobeka Madiba-Zuma's message reflects the chilling mindset of the first citizen, his family and his cronies
Tenant alert: what will that nail in the wall cost you?
Move out leaving a nail in the wall and you wave goodbye to getting your deposit refunded in full
Mike ‘Buthie’ Arbuthnot, 85, swam his 45th Midmar Mile, which is the world’s largest open-water swimming event, on Saturday.
Into a murky world of cops, clubs and cafes
Was it diligent police work or police on gangster payrolls that put Cape Town's alleged underworld kingpins behind bars?
Here’s your Xmas bonus! Oops, sorry, you have to pay it back
National Health Laboratory Service wrongly paid employees in 2015. Two years later, they must pay it back
'If a Cape store gets new bottled water, it's sold in an hour'
The price of bottled water is spiking in the Mother City
Kenyan cows still fat despite the drought
Farmers feed their livestock by switching to hydroponic technology
He used to face death daily. Now he's walking on air
After a heart and double lung transplant, Matthew Legemaate knows something about facing - and beating - the odds
Six things about SA you need to know
SA troops accused of torturing civilians
Western Cape fires contained
Police committee slams criminal cops
SA athletes assaulted in alleged race attack
Parliament group backs Zulu king’s complaint
200 patients return to fire-hit Cape Town hospital
From scrapheap to ‘Brazil's Cinderella’
Modeling sensation Sandra Passos, 28, is taking new ideas of beauty to China
Charity doesn't begin at home for Oxfam
Prostitution claims in stricken Haiti just the tip of the iceberg - and the UK government knew about it
Iranian women throw veils to the winds of change
Small but unprecedented protests reignite debate over conservative clothing rules for women
Winter Games thaw tense Korean border
Olympics brings detente to notoriously tense demilitarised zone
The humanity we share, from strippers to rebels
The quiet genius of photographer Susan Meiselas
Sorry, he's taken. Idris Elba gets engaged
Bad news for ladies who lunch
Four ellies killed in horror train crash
Peter Rabbit in trouble with PC brigade
Why not to give your kids 2nd-hand toys
Wills and Harry too tall for 'Star Wars'
ETFs are a no-brainer - for now
As their popularity grows we will come to realise exchange-traded funds are not good in every sense
Capitec 'not worried' about its shares
Bank says short positions are normal and don't necessarily originate from Viceroy report
‘Alternative’ water: Raise a glass to the posh stuff
Is it really heathy or just an expensive fad?
Love, virtually: The rise of the avatar celebrity
Instagram’s virtual superstar actually has 561,000 followers and counting
Carrots are tops: Gingers win emoji battle
Redheads get represented with 12 of their kind added to the emoji collection
At the Beckerling and call: Mondays will never be the same
Characters like Constant Beckerling must be cherished while they're still available to charm our screens