SA troops accused of torturing civilians A high-level delegation of military lawyers and investigators will be sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate allegations that South African peacekeepers tortured scores of civilians. Reports emerged at the weekend that South African peacekeepers were involved in the torture of women and men. More than 1‚000 troops from five South African Infantry Battalion - which is based out of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal - are taking part in a United Nations peacekeeping mission in that country. SANDF spokesman Brigadier-General Mafi Mgabozi confirmed that reports on alleged torture had been received, and that while they were allegations at this stage, the seriousness of the claims meant they could not be ignored.

Western Cape fires contained Three veld fires in the Western Cape have been extinguished or been contained, CapeNature has said. The fires at Buffelsrivier and Zanddrift were extinguished, while the active fire on the northern side of the Kammanassie Mountain appeared to have burnt itself out and was contained. The fire in the Swartberg mountains also remained contained. Operations would continue to ensure no flare-ups occurred. In total, about 11‚000ha was burnt, but no structures were damaged, the organisation said.

Police committee slams criminal cops Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the participation of senior police officers in crime, and says the fight against crime can only be won if led by a credible and corruption-free SAPS. The committee noted that over the past week several current senior and former senior SAPS officials had been hauled to court across the country. Committee chairman Francois Beukman said any act of criminality by SAPS members had to be condemned‚ more so those committed by senior police officials.

SA athletes assaulted in alleged race attack South African athletics champions Thabang Mosiako and Rantso Mokopane were assaulted in an apparently racially motivated attack, allegedly by North West University students. The assault took place a week ago during the university's student fundraising RAG event, but only came to light at the weekend. Mosiako‚ a 5,000m champion who was to compete in Algeria in March‚ was knocked unconscious during the assault close to the university. Mosiako‚ Mokopane and their friend‚ Sandy Londt‚ were attacked by a group of men who they believe are students at the university. There are fears that Mosiako's immediate athletic dreams could be shattered, with concerns round the extent of his head injury. Police confirmed that an investigation in under way, but no arrests have been made.

Parliament group backs Zulu king’s complaint Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services said it supported Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s decision to lay a complaint against insurance company MiWay. This comes after a leaked recorded conversation between a sales rep and King Zwelithini starts with the rep addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king reprimands the rep. Prince Thulani Zulu said at the weekend that the royal family considered this an insult. Committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the call is “clearly” a violation of the Protection of Private Information Act, which stipulates how private and public bodies should handle and protect individuals’ personal information. Motshekga believes the incident defies “culturally acceptable practices”.