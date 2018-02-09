Rice cake recall due to metal fragments Vital Health Foods has issued an immediate recall of its Mini Corn Cakes and Mini Rice Cakes after metal fragments were found within products purchased by two customers. The problem appeared to have come from an equipment malfunction during manufacturing, the company said. Vital Health Foods said the product recall was a precautionary measure – and that, at this stage, the fragments were only found in 0.0002% of the 1.2 million units of the affected products. The affected products are: Vital Mini Corn Cakes or Mini Rice Cakes in any pack size or flavour with a Best Before date between February 1 2018 and August 31 2018 (31/08/18). A full refund has been offered. Customers can contact the Vital Health customer care line on 0800 223311 or email health@vital.co.za.

Ekurhuleni eliminates unauthorised expenditure The City of Ekurhuleni has announced that it eliminated unauthorised expenditure in the 2016/17 financial year. In statement based on the auditor-general’s report on the city’s finances‚ Ekurhuleni said on Thursday that it began the financial year with R67-million in unauthorised expenditure‚ but this went down to zero in the year under review. “The fact that this fifth administration achieved this in its first year of leadership bears testimony to our dedication to clean financial management and efficient administration‚” city manager Imogen Mashazi said.

Minister: Drought is a national disaster The drought ravaging much of the Cape is a national disaster and will be declared as such within a month‚ Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen announced on Thursday. Van Rooyen confirmed efforts to formalise a national disaster declaration‚ which could result in more drought relief in the form of funding and water procurement projects. “We are convinced that this will enhance current measures to deal with the disaster,” he said. Latest figures released showed average national dam levels of 59.7%‚ with the Western Cape in the most perilous position at 23.7%.

Driver who killed officers admits he was drinking The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock admitted he had been on medication and had consumed alcohol on the night of the incident. Albert Pretorius‚ 41‚ of Paulshof‚ told the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in his affidavit on Thursday that he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place on January 29. Pretorius is facing two counts of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence of alcohol. His bail hearing continues.

SA's most common hate crime victims revealed Nationality‚ sexual orientation and religion were the top three reasons behind hate crimes in South Africa‚ the Hate Crimes Working Group said on Thursday. At 59%‚ the research revealed that most victims of hate crime were black or African. Most of these victims were, however‚ not South African nationals. “Less than half (42%) of victims were born in South Africa. Twenty-eight percent originated from an East African country and 18% originated from a Central African country‚” the group said. Men were the greatest victims of hate crimes‚ accounting for 68% of the victims interviewed. Thirty-five percent of hate crimes were directed at lesbian or gay individuals while one percent of the victims were bisexual. The workplace was the most common place where hate crimes occurred.