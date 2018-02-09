Friday, February 9 2018
EXCLUSIVE:‘Eskom boss defamed me’
ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe's daughter wants R500,000 from Matshela Koko
BACK STORY: Why Allister spurned big bucks
Coetzee appears to have burned his bridges
Why having less is good for our souls
It's baffling how we have been so casually uninterested in daily little things that are now so important
The unkindest cut comes not from Inxeba, but from you
Who am I to write about this? Let me tell you ...
Watch him flee, off into the far blue yonder
Tom Eaton once watched Zuma's cavalcades in anger. Now he watches them in sorrow
VISUAL SIDE
Malawi is using drones to help in its battle to contain a cholera outbreak. Credit: Reuters
Zuma’s tone has changed: Ramaphosa
ANC president postponed the NEC meeting because of a different signal from SA president
Operation Top Cop: Mammoth probe into Phahlane
Current fraud and corruption charges are just the tip of the iceberg
Sexpest teacher gets another school job
New high school where he was appointed had no idea of his sordid history
Rise of the water bandits
Cape crisis spawns new threat and demand for security rises alongside reports of theft
Noisy seas are driving our penguins away
Underwater noise generated by humans is causing damage to hearing, killing fish eggs and making penguins flee
The Godfather, the comedian and the whole f***** mailbox
Legend says Marlon Brando would’ve f***** a mailbox, but we know he did f*** Richard Pryor
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
Rice cake recall due to metal fragments
Ekurhuleni eliminates unauthorised expenditure
Minister: Drought is a national disaster
Driver who killed officers admits he was drinking
SA's most common hate crime victims revealed
Hunt begins for ANN7 replacement
A deadly haze drifts over Syria's red lines
The West say they won't tolerate chemical attacks in Syria, but in fact they are doing nothing
Chinese rappers: The new endangered species
Chinese rap is in crisis after a crackdown in Shanghai
Bats could help keep the wrinkles at bay
Researchers have unlocked some of bats' secrets for fighting the effects of ageing
Find a silver lining in the fog
Older people with positive beliefs about old age are far less likely to develop dementia, a study shows
Dinosaurs doomed by animal magmatism
Dino-killing meteorite triggered huge volcanic burst from the ocean floor, new research suggests
SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD
If the cake was baked it would be for the gays
Freemasons want us all to be involved
It’s not hip-hop but hey …
Apple’s secrets spill could lead to poison
Vaping – it’s not cigarettes, but it’s still bad
Finally, Twitter makes a buck!
Exec pay at Nampak: Enough’s enough, say activists
Shareholders slam CEO’s R7.2m retention bonus
Investec’s Koseff: ‘They can bleat as much as they like’
CEO has full faith in his joint successors
Mining investors cheer mood swing in SA, Zim, Angola
Southern Africa's dramatic political changes have transformed investment prospects
Worthless currency becomes art, of sorts, in Venezuela
Venezuela's currency is so devalued that it's being turned into art
Capitalism goes galactic
Is Elon Musk's car-rocket stunt just a puny reinforcement of our basest nature?
It's in outer space, and now it can also be in your home
The Voyager's Golden Earth record has been released for earthlings
