Secret smoke break caused police station fire A policeman’s secret smoke break is thought to have forced the evacuation of the entire 14-storey Durban Central Police Station after a fire broke out in a bathroom on Wednesday. It is understood the fire started in a waste paper bin in a toilet on the 11th floor. SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that an alarm was sounded when officers reported smoke billowing from the windows. The rescue teams found that someone had thrown a cigarette butt into a bin‚ which caught on fire.

Drive to get amnesty for illegal immigrants The African Diaspora Forum is seeking general amnesty for all undocumented immigrants in South Africa. The organisation's chairperson‚ Marc Gbaffou‚ was speaking at the South African Human Rights Commission's two-day national investigative hearing on migration‚ xenophobia and social cohesion hearings. Many immigrants' kids cannot go to school because their parents are illegal in this country‚ making the children illegal as well, he said. Although the South African constitution stipulates that every child has a right to education‚ some children of immigrants have continuously been denied these rights, Gbaffou added.

Firearms control laws face constitutional probe The Police Minister on Wednesday asked the Constitutional Court to confirm that two sections in the Firearms Control Act were constitutional. The sections‚ if declared unconstitutional‚ will disrupt the police’s goal of regulating firearm ownership by requiring that each firearm owner has a licence which expires after a certain period, the minister said. The case, brought by the South African Hunters and Game Conservation Association, hinges on whether or not a licence to possess a firearm should for life.

Unisa students warn of fees ‘trouble’ KwaZulu-Natal University of South Africa students who claim to have been left high and dry by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) have issued a warning of “trouble” if their finances are not resolved. Nkanyiso Zwide‚ Unisa Durban SRC treasurer-general‚ said several hundred students had not received their study grants and thus could not commence with the academic year. The development sparked clashes between students and police‚ which saw running battles at the central Durban campus on Monday. “The CEO of NFSAS is expected to come to Unisa on Thursday, as far as I know. If they do not come there will be trouble‚” he said.

Murder accused Rohde struggling with depression Jason Rohde’s “severe‚ major depression episodes” could have been caused by his inability to maintain a strong façade for his children. This was the testimony of his psychiatrist‚ Dr Kevin Stoloff‚ during an inquiry into the businessman’s breach of his bail conditions in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday. Rohde was supposed to appear in court on Monday for the recommencement of his trial‚ which was adjourned in November. His legal team said he had been admitted to the Crescent Clinic‚ a private hospital. Rohde is charged with murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ and obstructing the administration of justice by making her death look like a suicide. They have three daughters. The trial was postponed to February 22, and the court has be given an update on Rhode’s condition two days earlier.