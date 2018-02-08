Thursday, February 8 2018
ZEXIT LOOMS: Now it's about the nitty-gritty
Zuma's office hasn't released engagements diary as Ramaphosa confirms an exit deal is in the making
Short-sellers make a mint on Steinhoff collapse
Two hedge funds pocketed R1.5bn from taking short positions in Steinhoff last year
We're being led by bad example, and our children are watching
JONATHAN JANSEN | SA's 'hidden curriculum' of poor leadership doesn't bode well for our future
Inxeba’s bigoted critics ensure a valuable show goes on
This film is breathing life into a conversation we have too often avoided having
Have we reached Peak Zumxit or is it a mountain too high?
TOM EATON | The long-awaited Zumectomy is the biggest story of the last decade
VISUAL SIDE
Elon Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster automobile floated through space after it was carried there by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy.
Olivia Makete: The face of Jacob Zuma's ANC
Living in abject poverty, she went to Luthuli House to ask for water and electricity but instead got beaten up
It's a hard-knock life down at the harbour
Locals say the famous tourist destination in Hout Bay, Cape Town is going down the tubes
‘I only want the same for her as any other parent wants for their child’
Parents fight for children with disabilities to access fee-free education
Our big holes may come in handy after all
Old South African mines could get a new lease of life as hi-tech green energy stores
Gogo determined to get her land back
Octogenarian wants to expose the Ingonyama Trust, which she says stole her dream to help the disabled
Cape-based doctor tells of desperation in Rohingya camps
Cape Town-based infectious diseases specialist says regional issues need to be resolved before more get sick
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
Secret smoke break caused police station fire
Drive to get amnesty for illegal immigrants
Firearms control laws face constitutional probe
Unisa students warn of fees ‘trouble’
Murder accused Rohde struggling with depression
Food tops South Africans’ December spending
It’s old yet ever new in Cape Town
Repurposing old buildings is not a new phenomenon in the country’s oldest city
Maldives power struggle: Trouble in paradise
The ugly politics behind the beautiful beaches
What next, O Supreme Ruler Trump? The goose step?
The US military’s top officer said planning is underway after Donald Trump ordered a military parade.
Cheddar Man proves that lily-white Britons idea is cheese
The first Britons were black skinned and blue-eyed
'I won $560m, but I don't wan't anyone to know'
A lottery winner goes to court to hide her identity
Ode to Nigel: He had no friends - that’s how he liked it
‘World’s loneliest bird’ dies in New Zealand
SNAPSHOT
SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD
What's it with the US and pushing alarm buttons?
Real-life beetlejuice is worse than the movies
Former pope writes a benediction to his own life
Alzheimer's sufferers in for a shock
It just gets better and better for 'Star Wars' fans
I'd kiss a girl in a whole new way now, says Perry
Surreal politics play out for indaba folk
Radebe delivers clear message as he upstages Zwane at ministerial symposium
COMPANY COMMENT: Heat on Investec and Naspers
Business Leadership SA’s stance on the appointment of joint CEOs at Investec is at once predictable and surprising
It's a new drug war, but this one's in the diabetes market
Danish insulin-maker's long-term growth depends on new oral drug to replace insulin jab
Fear and clothing: separating soul from shoe
A weekly reflection on the vagaries and charms of fashion.
Collections men swear by
Menswear Week starts today. Here are three designers to watch
SPORTS DAY: Everything you need to know
David Isaacson rounds up the sporting news.
Blitzboks are inches away from the slavering pack
They are consistent, but not dominant