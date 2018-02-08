Wednesday, February 7 2018
Let's hail the Republic as Zuma agrees to exit
RANJENI MUNUSAMY | ... How president bowed to pressure to yield the throne
2 min read
BACK STORY: How Zuma's exit was brokered
QAANITAH HUNTER | Tuesday's historic deal came as president faced stark choices
3 min read
Mmusi a miracle worker? Not so fast ...
DAVE CHAMBERS | Farming’s loss is everyone else’s gain
3 min read
Crèche course to getting your kid into school
SHANTHINI NAIDOO | Five years ago we handed in an application to the closest and the most recommended school in our ...
2 min read
VISUAL SIDE
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
ANC assault victim left battered and bruised
Olivia Makete struggled to walk when she woke up on Tuesday‚ still in agony after being kicked by ANC members “defending” Luthuli House. The 52-year-old was photographed being hit off the back of a bakkie and kicked to the ground after an attack at the hands of ANC members on Monday. The man behind the beating, ANC branch secretary Thabang Setona‚ was suspended from the party and spent the night behind bars. Makete said: “We were going to handover a memorandum about service delivery. We need water. We need houses. We need electricity. I fell on my tummy. I do not know the person who kicked me. He kicked on my bum and also on my ribs. In the morning I could not walk‚” she said.
Gauteng appeals Hoërskool Overvaal decision
The governing body of Hoërskool Overvaal had attempted to control the admission of new learners to the school‚ insisting that no learners may be admitted to the school unless they submit to Afrikaans-only instruction. As a result‚ despite the composition of the local community surrounding the school‚ the school remains effectively a white school. These are the submissions the Gauteng Department of Education has made to the Constitutional Court. The department is seeking leave to appeal against an order of the Pretoria High Court last month‚ which set aside the department’s instruction to the school to admit 55 learners who wished to be taught in English.
Four companies face prosecution over Eskom tender
Four companies have been referred for prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for alleged price fixing and tender collusion involving an Eskom tender worth R4.5-billion. This follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and a subsequent Competition Commission investigation into collusive tendering for the supply‚ installation and dismantling of scaffolding and thermal insulation for all 15 Eskom coal-fired power stations‚ the commission said. It said its investigation "found evidence of price fixing and collusive tendering" on the part of Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd‚ acting through its division‚ SGB Cape‚ Tedoc Industries (Pty) Ltd‚ Mtsweni Corrosion Control (Pty) Ltd and Superfecta Trading 159 CC and three joint ventures which SGB Cape formed through bilateral agreements.
Rohde behind bars after failing to pitch for murder trial
Jason Rohde‚ on trial at the High Court in Cape Town for the murder of his wife Susan‚ was rearrested on Tuesday. Rohde’s lawyer‚ Daniel Witz‚ confirmed he was being held at the Stellenbosch police station. Earlier‚ Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant of arrest for the former property executive to attend an inquiry on Wednesday into his breach of bail conditions. Rohde failed to appear in court on Monday‚ when his trial was supposed to resume for the first time since November.
Koko faces new Eskom disciplinary
Eskom’s chief generation officer Matshela Koko‚ who is implicated in awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter‚ is facing a fresh disciplinary inquiry. Koko was back in the Labour Court on Tuesday to challenge an earlier ultimatum issued by the parastatal that he either resign or be fired. He had planned to argue‚ in a responding affidavit submitted to the court‚ that the power utility had not followed proper procedure when its newly appointed board gave him the ultimatum. But that argument‚ according to Eskom‚ was no longer valid as the ultimatum had been dropped‚ fresh disciplinary charges had been instituted and he was on suspension.
What happened when Zuma met the Zulu king
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told President Jacob Zuma to consider going away quietly instead of putting the country into a chaotic and constitutional conundrum‚ BusinessLIVE reported. Zuma paid the Zulu king a visit at a royal palace on Monday. Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said the meeting was routine‚ describing it as a courtesy call, while Zulu royal household spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu said he could not comment on the meeting until he had been properly briefed. But a Zulu royal house insider‚ present during the meeting‚ said Zuma had requested a special meeting with the Zulu king to present his side of the story as pressure mounts for him to resign. "The king had asked Zuma if he would not consider resigning from his position. Zuma said he is weighing his options but kept on repeating that if he resigns now it would mean that he would [be] admitting that he had done something wrong. He said he hadn’t done anything wrong during his presidency‚" said the insider.
Former employees turn on tech giants
Ex-Google and Facebook employees launch a campaign after becoming disillusioned with the technology
2 min read
SNAPSHOT
SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD
Grown men quake in fear as they try to catch escaped toy
Armed police were summoned in Scotland after a farmer thought he spotted a tiger in his cow shed. Bruce Grubb, 24, called the police, fearing the predator would attack his pregnant cows, but became suspicious when it failed to move during a 45-minute standoff. After driving towards it in his truck he realised he was looking at a large cuddly toy. By that time several police vehicles, including an armed unit, had responded. “I got a hell of a scare,’’ said Grubb, who emphasised that he had not been drinking at the time. He claimed the first officer on the scene “refused to get out of the squad car” as he thought it was real. — © The Daily Telegraph
Read the sign, mate. Tourists have one croc of a night
Three British backpackers have been saved after their caravan became submerged in rapidly rising crocodile-infested floodwaters in Australia. The trio, in their early 20s, climbed onto the roof of their vehicle, parked just metres from a warning sign about saltwater crocodiles, as they waited overnight for rescue. “They had no shirts on. They had a cold and wet night,’’ said a rescue official. “The signs are not there for general information. It's quite specific, there are crocodiles there.” — © The Daily Telegraph
Is nothing sacred? It turns out even tea causes cancer
Drinking hot tea can increase risk of cancer, a study has found. Combined with excess alcohol consumption, it also raises the relative risk of developing oesophageal cancer five times. The disease was already known to be linked to drinking alcohol and smoking, but those risks are heightened by the addition of daily cups of "burning-hot" tea, scientists discovered. — © The Daily Telegraph
It would've been more fun if he'd let the guys crash them
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte watched bulldozers flatten dozens of luxury vehicles as part of a drive to fight corruption at the country’s customs bureau. A Jaguar, a Lexus, a Corvette Stingray and dozens of top-end German sedans and Japanese SUVs worth a combined $1.2-million were crushed in the capital Manila. “Reduce them to scrap metal,” Duterte gleefully commanded customs employees. — AFP
Those of you who fancy bald men won't want to read this
Polished pates and thinning thatches may one day be a thing of the past, thanks to Japanese scientists who have developed a way to grow hair follicles at a record rate. The study used two kinds of cells placed in silicone containers to cultivate “hair follicle germs” — the sources of the tiny organs that grow and sustain hair. The team managed to cultivate 5,000 within just a few days, enough to replenish hair. The method is a massive step up from existing laborious techniques that can create just 50 or so “germs” at once. — AFP
Foucault it! As if the world hasn't been bored enough
The fourth volume of Michel Foucault’s ground-breaking ‘The History of Sexuality’ will be published Friday, 34 years after the death of the French philosopher. ‘Confessions of the Flesh’ — which deals with the prickly question of consent — is finally being released after his literary executors decided that, what with the #MeToo movement, the time was ripe for his ideas. — AFP.