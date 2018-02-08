ANC assault victim left battered and bruised Olivia Makete struggled to walk when she woke up on Tuesday‚ still in agony after being kicked by ANC members “defending” Luthuli House. The 52-year-old was photographed being hit off the back of a bakkie and kicked to the ground after an attack at the hands of ANC members on Monday. The man behind the beating, ANC branch secretary Thabang Setona‚ was suspended from the party and spent the night behind bars. Makete said: “We were going to handover a memorandum about service delivery. We need water. We need houses. We need electricity. I fell on my tummy. I do not know the person who kicked me. He kicked on my bum and also on my ribs. In the morning I could not walk‚” she said.

Gauteng appeals Hoërskool Overvaal decision The governing body of Hoërskool Overvaal had attempted to control the admission of new learners to the school‚ insisting that no learners may be admitted to the school unless they submit to Afrikaans-only instruction. As a result‚ despite the composition of the local community surrounding the school‚ the school remains effectively a white school. These are the submissions the Gauteng Department of Education has made to the Constitutional Court. The department is seeking leave to appeal against an order of the Pretoria High Court last month‚ which set aside the department’s instruction to the school to admit 55 learners who wished to be taught in English.

Four companies face prosecution over Eskom tender Four companies have been referred for prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for alleged price fixing and tender collusion involving an Eskom tender worth R4.5-billion. This follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and a subsequent Competition Commission investigation into collusive tendering for the supply‚ installation and dismantling of scaffolding and thermal insulation for all 15 Eskom coal-fired power stations‚ the commission said. It said its investigation "found evidence of price fixing and collusive tendering" on the part of Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd‚ acting through its division‚ SGB Cape‚ Tedoc Industries (Pty) Ltd‚ Mtsweni Corrosion Control (Pty) Ltd and Superfecta Trading 159 CC and three joint ventures which SGB Cape formed through bilateral agreements.

Rohde behind bars after failing to pitch for murder trial Jason Rohde‚ on trial at the High Court in Cape Town for the murder of his wife Susan‚ was rearrested on Tuesday. Rohde’s lawyer‚ Daniel Witz‚ confirmed he was being held at the Stellenbosch police station. Earlier‚ Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant of arrest for the former property executive to attend an inquiry on Wednesday into his breach of bail conditions. Rohde failed to appear in court on Monday‚ when his trial was supposed to resume for the first time since November.

Koko faces new Eskom disciplinary Eskom’s chief generation officer Matshela Koko‚ who is implicated in awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter‚ is facing a fresh disciplinary inquiry. Koko was back in the Labour Court on Tuesday to challenge an earlier ultimatum issued by the parastatal that he either resign or be fired. He had planned to argue‚ in a responding affidavit submitted to the court‚ that the power utility had not followed proper procedure when its newly appointed board gave him the ultimatum. But that argument‚ according to Eskom‚ was no longer valid as the ultimatum had been dropped‚ fresh disciplinary charges had been instituted and he was on suspension.