Eskom gets R5-billion government bailout Power utility Eskom has received an “advance” of R5-billion from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF)‚ the two bodies announced on Monday. In a statement‚ the PIC and GEPF said it had agreed to advance Eskom the money as a “bridging facility” that would “fund the company’s operations during the month of February 2018”. “The PIC was approached by Eskom‚ which indicated that it was experiencing enormous liquidity constraints‚ which were threatening the company’s going concern status‚” the joint statement said.

Warning! Not all spring water in Cape Town is safe Not all of the spring water being collected by residents in Cape Town is safe for drinking, and neither is the water being sold illegally and delivered to private homes by profiteers across the city. An environmental health coordinator at the metro warned that many of the springs in the city had not been tested because they were not part of the reticulation system.

Stolen R800 000 returned to City of Joburg coffers Over R800 000 that was fraudulently paid to a firm of attorneys has been returned to the Johannesburg municipal coffers. This was announced by mayor Herman Mashaba, who said on Monday that the city’s group finance department confirmed that the money had been returned to the city’s coffers. “This is not just a victory for the City‚ but a victory for our residents and the rule of law,” he said.

EFF to probe Cyril's relationships with Eskom board The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has voiced doubts over the newly-appointed Eskom board‚ discrediting some of its members‚ including chairman Jabu Mabuza. Party leader Julius Malema said on Monday they were opposed to state capture in general - and would not be selective in interrogating the relationship between the new board members and government leaders‚ including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Motsoeneng 'happy' despite CCMA postponement Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the broadcaster. The arbitration process was due to start at the CCMA on Monday but lawyer Zola Majavu said the matter was postponed by mutual agreement. Motsoeneng said the postponement was beyond his control. "If issues are beyond your control‚ what do you do? You move on and wait for the right time. I'm always good‚ happy and enjoying life‚" he said.