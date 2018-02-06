Tuesday, February 6 2018

MEAN STREETS: THE BATTLE OF LUTHULI HOUSE

BOILING POINT: Zuma and Sona crisis hit Code Red

The ANC crisis over what to do with Zuma has plunged into even deeper turmoil

Ranjeni Munusamy
Associate editor: analysis
2 min read
BACK STORY: 'This is a recipe for disaster'

Our photographer tells the story behind the dramatic picture

By Alon Skuy
2 min read
FRONT LINE: Feisty pensioner takes on ‘nyaope boys’

President Jacob Zuma must go - and this pensioner is prepared to die for it

Khanyi Ndabeni
Journalist
1 min read

Registered dietitian Rochez O’Grady shows three delicious waterless recipes to help Capetonians save on water and not on their taste buds.

NSFAS owes varsities close to a billion rand

A snap survey found that 13 out of 26 universities are owed a staggering R987.7-million

By PREGA GOVENDER
3 min read
De Lille's bribery accuser: ‘It's true, it's really true’

Businessman says he has no hidden agenda

By Aron Hyman and Nashira Davids
3 min read
The artful dodger: ‘How my art was stolen’

For five months, Nicholas Hlobo was taunted by the man who allegedly behind a R15.5-million art theft.

By Graeme Hosken
2 min read
What will it take for Cape Town to recover from the drought?

At best, it could take three years for the Cape drought to end. At worst, we will head into an unprecedented disaster.

Tanya Farber
Journalist
3 min read
Sky-high legal bills for CT city

Council's legal bills mount over 'objectionable' Cape Town building

Dave Chambers
Cape Town bureau chief
2 min read
Brace for a bruising battle to bare boobs and buttocks on beaches

South Africa's naturists want to petition government to change the law to allow them to bare it all.

Nivashni Nair
Journalist
3 min read
By keeping a level head, the cheetah wins the race

The hidden secret behind cheetahs' deadly effectiveness

Dave Chambers
Cape Town bureau chief
2 min read
Law firm's state capture woes grow

UK law watchdog to broaden probe after claims firm helped Zuma to ‘capture’ justice system

By Iain Withers
2 min read

Nepali girl Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, looks on before being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur outskirts of Kathmandu on Monday.
Image: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP

Six things about SA you need to know

Eskom gets R5-billion government bailout

Power utility Eskom has received an “advance” of R5-billion from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF)‚ the two bodies announced on Monday. In a statement‚ the PIC and GEPF said it had agreed to advance Eskom the money as a “bridging facility” that would “fund the company’s operations during the month of February 2018”. “The PIC was approached by Eskom‚ which indicated that it was experiencing enormous liquidity constraints‚ which were threatening the company’s going concern status‚” the joint statement said.

Warning! Not all spring water in Cape Town is safe

Not all of the spring water being collected by residents in Cape Town is safe for drinking, and neither is the water being sold illegally and delivered to private homes by profiteers across the city. An environmental health coordinator at the metro warned that many of the springs in the city had not been tested because they were not part of the reticulation system.

Stolen R800 000 returned to City of Joburg coffers

Over R800 000 that was fraudulently paid to a firm of attorneys has been returned to the Johannesburg municipal coffers. This was announced by mayor Herman Mashaba, who said on Monday that the city’s group finance department confirmed that the money had been returned to the city’s coffers. “This is not just a victory for the City‚ but a victory for our residents and the rule of law,” he said.

EFF to probe Cyril's relationships with Eskom board

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has voiced doubts over the newly-appointed Eskom board‚ discrediting some of its members‚ including chairman Jabu Mabuza. Party leader Julius Malema said on Monday they were opposed to state capture in general - and would not be selective in interrogating the relationship between the new board members and government leaders‚ including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Motsoeneng 'happy' despite CCMA postponement

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the broadcaster. The arbitration process was due to start at the CCMA on Monday but lawyer Zola Majavu said the matter was postponed by mutual agreement. Motsoeneng said the postponement was beyond his control. "If issues are beyond your control‚ what do you do? You move on and wait for the right time. I'm always good‚ happy and enjoying life‚" he said.

Nine dead as cops clash with KZN heist gang

Two dramatic shootouts between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers left as many as nine men dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. It is understood that six alleged robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police in the KZN Midlands on Monday morning. Later‚ police intercepted a vehicle travelling on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. Three men – believed to have been part of the initial gang, but who escaped - were killed and a fourth was injured.

TOM EATON | Is it a tragicomedy or just plain tragic?

Why do we continue take political theatre so seriously when it contains so little substance?

Tom Eaton
Columnist
3 min read
Why I won’t shed a tear when ANN7’s lights go out

There’s some good news in the TV guide these days: channel 405 will soon fall silent. Thank you, MultiChoice, for ...

Andrew Trench
Group digital editor
3 min read
Last chance saloon? Iconic US sedans overtaken by SUVs

Once the subject of many a pop song, the sedan is falling out of fashion to more practical rivals

By David Millward
6 min read

I'm not scared of you, says Paris attacks suspect

The only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, defies Belgian judges.

By AFP
4 min read
This is for our guys: Pilot blows himself up rather than be captured

A Russian pilot shouted 'this is for our guys' before detonating a grenade to avoid capture by rebel fighters in Syria.

By © The Daily Telegraph
2 min read
Facebook boss's plea: Help me find a cure for my rare cancer

The head of Facebook in Europe has disclosed that she has incurable cancer, but said she hopes to use the social ...

By Hayley Dixon
3 min read
The data is in - and the facelift is out

Data shows that female facelifts in the UK have fallen by 44% in a year

By © The Daily Telegraph
2 min read
They look like Earth, they feel like Earth ... could they hold life?

Astronomers have found the best candidate planets yet for extraterrestrial life.

By AFP
3 min read

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (rear) and his wife Emine are welcomed by Bishop Georg Ganswein upon arrival to meet the pope at the Vatican on Monday.
Image: VINCENZO PINTO / AFP

Devastating news for 'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall

The brother of Kim Cattrall, 61, who played Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’, has been found dead hours after she launched an appeal to find her missing sibling. She wrote: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. His death is not considered suspicious. — © The Daily Telegraph

Don't think that if you work for yourself you'll have it easy

Self-employed people typically take just 14 days of holiday a year and one in eight take no days off at all, according to a new study. The research found that most become self-employed in the belief they will have a better work-life balance, but 27% said they now work even longer hours while 21% work as many as before. — © The Daily Telegraph

Dubai still flying high as busiest international airport

Dubai airport was the world’s busiest for international passengers in 2017 for the fourth year running, with 88.2 million travellers. International traffic at the UAE airport increased by 4.6% passengers compared to the previous year, despite a laptop ban temporarily imposed on its long-haul flights to the United States. — AFP

Yet another glitch drives iPhone X owners demented

You may be able to unlock the iPhone X with your face, but this is not much good if it cannot take calls. That is the latest grumble among Apple customers, thanks to a software glitch that is freezing the phone display. Apple’s online support forum is being flooded with complaints describing the frustration of hearing their phone ringing for "six to eight" seconds while staring at a blank screen, without the "slide to answer" function. Apple is advising customers restart their phones — although this is a temporary fix which only lasts for "15 more calls", according to one customer. — © The Daily Telegraph

Take this to heart: crash diets can do permanent damage

Crash diets may stop the heart pumping properly, a new study has found. Researchers at Oxford University said people suffering from heart problems should seek medical advice before adopting a low calorie diet. — © The Daily Telegraph

I'd love to bury my placenta at holy site, says Kiwi PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed an invitation to bury her placenta in a symbolic gesture that would honour a Maori tradition. The 37-year-old leader, who announced last month that she was expecting a baby in June, was responding to the request from Maori leaders to bury the organ at a historical meeting site. "It meant a lot to me,” she said, adding: "That is something of course I would like to talk to my partner Clarke [Gayford] about; we haven't had that opportunity yet." — © The Daily Telegraph

Anglo dusts off plan to ‘facilitate’ new power supplier in SA

Anglo American will not sell any more assets in South Africa after closing the deal for the Union platinum mine and the ...

By Allan Seccombe
5 min read
Make it a done deal: Let’s tick off our ‘to do’ list together

I read in The Spectator that the Labour Party in the UK feels that, for the first time, it is able to dedicate itself ...

By Mark Barnes
4 min read
Samsung heir walks free on corruption charges

Sentence suspended after a year's detention.

By Reuters
3 min read

Just for the record

Andrew Donaldson's bi-weekly vinyl review

By Andrew Donaldson
6 min read
The fine art of reading well

Assouline books are an investment in heritage and culture

By Jenn Platt
3 min read

SPORTS DAY: Around the world

A look at all the day's top sports news.

By Agencies
5 min read
What the donner is happening to our ODI cricket?

Shine up, lads, or full-blown embarrassment looms

By Mahlatse Mphahlele
3 min read
Blasts from the past

On this day in history — February 6 1953 — South Africa go into the fifth and final test of the away series in ...

By David Isaacson
2 min read