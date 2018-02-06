Tuesday, February 6 2018
NSFAS owes varsities close to a billion rand
A snap survey found that 13 out of 26 universities are owed a staggering R987.7-million
SNAPSHOT
Six things about SA you need to know
Eskom gets R5-billion government bailout
Power utility Eskom has received an “advance” of R5-billion from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF)‚ the two bodies announced on Monday. In a statement‚ the PIC and GEPF said it had agreed to advance Eskom the money as a “bridging facility” that would “fund the company’s operations during the month of February 2018”. “The PIC was approached by Eskom‚ which indicated that it was experiencing enormous liquidity constraints‚ which were threatening the company’s going concern status‚” the joint statement said.
Warning! Not all spring water in Cape Town is safe
Not all of the spring water being collected by residents in Cape Town is safe for drinking, and neither is the water being sold illegally and delivered to private homes by profiteers across the city. An environmental health coordinator at the metro warned that many of the springs in the city had not been tested because they were not part of the reticulation system.
Stolen R800 000 returned to City of Joburg coffers
Over R800 000 that was fraudulently paid to a firm of attorneys has been returned to the Johannesburg municipal coffers. This was announced by mayor Herman Mashaba, who said on Monday that the city’s group finance department confirmed that the money had been returned to the city’s coffers. “This is not just a victory for the City‚ but a victory for our residents and the rule of law,” he said.
EFF to probe Cyril's relationships with Eskom board
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has voiced doubts over the newly-appointed Eskom board‚ discrediting some of its members‚ including chairman Jabu Mabuza. Party leader Julius Malema said on Monday they were opposed to state capture in general - and would not be selective in interrogating the relationship between the new board members and government leaders‚ including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Motsoeneng 'happy' despite CCMA postponement
Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the broadcaster. The arbitration process was due to start at the CCMA on Monday but lawyer Zola Majavu said the matter was postponed by mutual agreement. Motsoeneng said the postponement was beyond his control. "If issues are beyond your control‚ what do you do? You move on and wait for the right time. I'm always good‚ happy and enjoying life‚" he said.
Nine dead as cops clash with KZN heist gang
Two dramatic shootouts between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers left as many as nine men dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. It is understood that six alleged robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police in the KZN Midlands on Monday morning. Later‚ police intercepted a vehicle travelling on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. Three men – believed to have been part of the initial gang, but who escaped - were killed and a fourth was injured.
I'm not scared of you, says Paris attacks suspect
The only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, defies Belgian judges.
SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD
Devastating news for 'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall
The brother of Kim Cattrall, 61, who played Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’, has been found dead hours after she launched an appeal to find her missing sibling. She wrote: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. His death is not considered suspicious. — © The Daily Telegraph
Don't think that if you work for yourself you'll have it easy
Self-employed people typically take just 14 days of holiday a year and one in eight take no days off at all, according to a new study. The research found that most become self-employed in the belief they will have a better work-life balance, but 27% said they now work even longer hours while 21% work as many as before. — © The Daily Telegraph
Dubai still flying high as busiest international airport
Dubai airport was the world’s busiest for international passengers in 2017 for the fourth year running, with 88.2 million travellers. International traffic at the UAE airport increased by 4.6% passengers compared to the previous year, despite a laptop ban temporarily imposed on its long-haul flights to the United States. — AFP
Yet another glitch drives iPhone X owners demented
You may be able to unlock the iPhone X with your face, but this is not much good if it cannot take calls. That is the latest grumble among Apple customers, thanks to a software glitch that is freezing the phone display. Apple’s online support forum is being flooded with complaints describing the frustration of hearing their phone ringing for "six to eight" seconds while staring at a blank screen, without the "slide to answer" function. Apple is advising customers restart their phones — although this is a temporary fix which only lasts for "15 more calls", according to one customer. — © The Daily Telegraph
Take this to heart: crash diets can do permanent damage
Crash diets may stop the heart pumping properly, a new study has found. Researchers at Oxford University said people suffering from heart problems should seek medical advice before adopting a low calorie diet. — © The Daily Telegraph
I'd love to bury my placenta at holy site, says Kiwi PM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed an invitation to bury her placenta in a symbolic gesture that would honour a Maori tradition. The 37-year-old leader, who announced last month that she was expecting a baby in June, was responding to the request from Maori leaders to bury the organ at a historical meeting site. "It meant a lot to me,” she said, adding: "That is something of course I would like to talk to my partner Clarke [Gayford] about; we haven't had that opportunity yet." — © The Daily Telegraph
