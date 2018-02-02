Friday, February 2 2018

The Minister of Minions

Public Service Minister Faith Muthambi 'is running a bloated private office'.

By Thabo Mokone
3 min read
News

He risked death to find his captured SA friend

... but now photographer's Syrian captors have demanded $100,000 for a proof-of-life video

By Khanyi Ndabeni
3 min read

The moon was very close to Earth on Wednesday, 31 January 2018. This was due to a lunar eclipse that coincided with a blue moon. The last time this happened was in 1866.

Internationally acclaimed South African film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ premiered on January 30, 2018. We chat to actor Niza Jay Ncoyini as well as the filmmakers.

News

Row over raid on Lesotho dissident's hideout

Opposition members claim Lesotho officials are plotting with SAPS to kill them.

By Sabelo Skiti and Siphe Macanda
3 min read
News

‘Our teachers live in fear’
By Bafana Nzimande
2 min read
News

Nasa images paint devastating picture of waterless Cape Town
By Matthew Savides
2 min read
News

Get up off your bum and burn off the blubber
By Claire Keeton
2 min read
News

Who is the advocate deciding JZ's fate?
By Bongani Mthethwa
3 min read
News

DA firebrand quits KZN legislature
By Siphe Macanda
1 min read
News

Michelle finally tells us what the box happened with that gift
By The Daily Telegraph
1 min read

Artist Daria Marchenko attempts to adjust the lighting to properly capture a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump made of coins and casino tokens by herself and Daniel D. Green in a classroom in New York.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Six things about SA you need to know

'Generations' star David Phetoe dies at 85

The family of David Phetoe has confirmed that the veteran actor has died. His son, Eugene Phetoe, said the 85-year-old actor had been ill and was in hospital when he died. "He was sick at home and we took him to hospital. He died [on Thursday] afternoon," he said. Eugene said when the family went to visit the iconic stage actor, they were told they had just missed him taking his last breath. He was most popular for his character, Paul Moroka on 'Generations'.

Gauteng urged to stop sending water to the Cape

Gauteng residents were urged on Thursday not to jeopardise their own water supply by sending truck-loads of donated water to the drought-stricken Western Cape. The department of water and sanitation cautioned that as much as the situation was dire‚ it had not reached a crisis. “The situation in Cape Town‚ although dire‚ is not in a place really where we need to be cutting water from all over the country towards it‚” said department spokesman Sputnik Ratau.

Zimbabwean opposition leader attacked

Zimbabwe's former vice president and now opposition leader Joice Mujuru was attacked on Thursday by what her party claimed were youths aligned to Zanu PF. Mujuru was in Harare's high density suburb of Glen Norah addressing a rally when a group of youths threw a barrage of stones at her. She was however‚ saved from harm by her security detail - one of whom sustained head injuries.

Severe storm leaves 950 miners trapped underground

A total of 950 gold miners from Sibanye's Free State operations have been stuck underground since a severe storm on Wednesday night‚ the company said on Thursday afternoon. Spokesperson James Wellsted said a severe storm hit the province on Wednesday‚ causing disruptions to their power supply. "It damaged two Eskom power lines which supply us with power so the night shift [workers] could not be brought back up in the morning‚" said Wellstead.

Tributes pour in for slain Joburg traffic officers

The two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers killed when an allegedly drunk driver ploughed into the roadblock they were manning on Monday were described as "human, disciplined, extremely clean, dedicated and hardworking". Speaking at a memorial for the women on Thursday, the JMPD's Mike Botolo said the pair never had any disciplinary issues. Albert Pretorius‚ the man alleged to have been behind the fatal crash‚ has been charged with culpable homicide and drunken driving.

KZN agriculture officials fired for R5m fraud

Two KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development officials have been fired for fraud and corruption amounting to R5-million. The pair colluded with service providers by inflating invoices to get kickbacks. The department has laid criminal charges against both officials and the service providers in a bid to recover the money. MEC Themba Mthembu told the KZN legislature on Tuesday that the department's supply chain management division was beset by gross malpractice‚ corruption and mismanagement.

Ideas

Call me the minister of funny walks, but I’m the one laughing
By Darrel Bristow-Bovey
4 min read
Ideas

Parents still tearing their hair out over ‘ridiculous’ travel laws
By Hugh Morris
4 min read
Ideas

DA’s arrogance is nothing new
By Dave Chambers
1 min read

World

Poland's death camps law proves hatreds die hard

Bill that criminalises any reference to 'Polish death camps' infuriates Jews, Ukrainians

By Reuters
3 min read
World

My crutches: A North Korean defector's moving story
By Heekyong Yang and James Pearson
2 min read
World

Gasps at VW as car pollution tests reveal epic failure
By Justin Huggler
3 min read
World

Sunk ... the world’s first climate change refugees
By AFP
3 min read
World

Kava palaver: Hipsters enjoy the high without the hangover
By AFP
4 min read

Workers roll out a red carpet for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to walk down on their arrival at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Want to lose weight? Make your partner go on diet

Having a partner on a diet increases your chances of weightloss, according to a new study. US researchers tracked 130 men and women who went on a diet — and also monitored their partners, who were not actively participating in weight loss efforts. Six months on, one third of the partners had lost at least three percent of their body weight despite not signing up to a diet. — © The Daily Telegraph

Tinder was being mean to over-30s, court rules

A US court has swiped left at Tinder, rejecting an appeal and ordering the app to stop age discrimination on its Tinder Plus service, in which users aged 30 and over must pay more to use the dating app’s premium service. Tinder had said that older users of Tinder Plus are generally in a better financial position than its younger users, justifying the discount pricing. — © The Daily Telegraph

Good news for 'Downton' fans: Fellowes is at it again

‘The Gilded Age’, the new period drama from ‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes, will premiere in the US next year. Set in New York in the 1880s, the show will portray “a period of immense social upheaval’’. — © The Daily Telegraph

George and Charlotte 'will be chucked out into the cold'

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return from their overseas trip, their children George and Charlotte could rightfully expect an armful of gifts and a happy-to-be home cuddle. Instead, they may be in for a rude awakening. The duke has spoken of how he had been inspired by hardy Swedish children, who play outside in all weather and are all the healthier for it. In a speech detailing how the British could learn from the Swedish people, the Duke said he would take home the lesson of how youngsters are “actively encouraged’’ to go out in the cold. — © The Daily Telegraph

Bitcoin flies to new heights in Oz

Bitcoin has taken a further step towards mainstream use this week with the news that it will be accepted at one of Australia's biggest airports. Brisbane Airport is set to become the planet's first aviation hub to recognise the virtual currency. Passengers will be able to use it in the airport's shops, bars and restaurants. — © The Daily Telegraph

Mutant Ninja Turtles 'must switch to vegan pizza'

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles should go vegan and switch to dairy-free pizza, an animal rights group has urged. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) believes the crimefighting foursome could inspire fans watching their new series to “try it themselves” by making their trademark snack vegan. “Modern kids are embracing vegan food, so why shouldn’t modern Ninja Turtles?” said one Peta official.

World

Myanmar, how can they resist you?

Authorities allowed organisers to hold the launch event of an LGBT festival in public for the first time.

By Reuters
1 min read

Business

S&P spells out why it likes Capitec
By Giulietta Talevi
4 min read
Business

PIC admits to Steinhoff unease as far back as 2016
By Ann Crotty
3 min read
Business

DRDGold rolls out a shining set of results
By Allan Seccombe
1 min read
Business

Green light for Harmony Gold’s ‘gamechanging’ new mines
By Allan Seccombe
2 min read

Lifestyle

Gary Oldman fights them on the beaches, never surrenders
By The Daily Telegraph
5 min read
Lifestyle

Kim Wilde: ‘Two million watched me drunk-singing on the Tube’
By Neil McCormick
6 min read
Lifestyle

Swizz, Casper, Ingo and Fat Jack have your weekend covered
By Yolisa Mkele
1 min read

Sport

SPORTS DAY: Around the world
By Agencies
5 min read
Sport

Safa presidency: Rhoo needs to get his hands dirty first
By Mninawa Ntloko
3 min read
Sport

Blasts from the past
By David Isaacson
1 min read