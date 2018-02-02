Friday, February 2 2018

Want to lose weight? Make your partner go on diet Having a partner on a diet increases your chances of weightloss, according to a new study. US researchers tracked 130 men and women who went on a diet — and also monitored their partners, who were not actively participating in weight loss efforts. Six months on, one third of the partners had lost at least three percent of their body weight despite not signing up to a diet. — © The Daily Telegraph

Tinder was being mean to over-30s, court rules A US court has swiped left at Tinder, rejecting an appeal and ordering the app to stop age discrimination on its Tinder Plus service, in which users aged 30 and over must pay more to use the dating app’s premium service. Tinder had said that older users of Tinder Plus are generally in a better financial position than its younger users, justifying the discount pricing. — © The Daily Telegraph

Good news for 'Downton' fans: Fellowes is at it again ‘The Gilded Age’, the new period drama from ‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes, will premiere in the US next year. Set in New York in the 1880s, the show will portray “a period of immense social upheaval’’. — © The Daily Telegraph

George and Charlotte 'will be chucked out into the cold' When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return from their overseas trip, their children George and Charlotte could rightfully expect an armful of gifts and a happy-to-be home cuddle. Instead, they may be in for a rude awakening. The duke has spoken of how he had been inspired by hardy Swedish children, who play outside in all weather and are all the healthier for it. In a speech detailing how the British could learn from the Swedish people, the Duke said he would take home the lesson of how youngsters are “actively encouraged’’ to go out in the cold. — © The Daily Telegraph

Bitcoin flies to new heights in Oz Bitcoin has taken a further step towards mainstream use this week with the news that it will be accepted at one of Australia's biggest airports. Brisbane Airport is set to become the planet's first aviation hub to recognise the virtual currency. Passengers will be able to use it in the airport's shops, bars and restaurants. — © The Daily Telegraph