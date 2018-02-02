Friday, February 2 2018
The Minister of Minions
Public Service Minister Faith Muthambi 'is running a bloated private office'.
He risked death to find his captured SA friend
... but now photographer's Syrian captors have demanded $100,000 for a proof-of-life video
The moon was very close to Earth on Wednesday, 31 January 2018. This was due to a lunar eclipse that coincided with a blue moon. The last time this happened was in 1866.
Internationally acclaimed South African film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ premiered on January 30, 2018. We chat to actor Niza Jay Ncoyini as well as the filmmakers.
Row over raid on Lesotho dissident's hideout
Opposition members claim Lesotho officials are plotting with SAPS to kill them.
Six things about SA you need to know
'Generations' star David Phetoe dies at 85
Gauteng urged to stop sending water to the Cape
Zimbabwean opposition leader attacked
Severe storm leaves 950 miners trapped underground
Tributes pour in for slain Joburg traffic officers
KZN agriculture officials fired for R5m fraud
Poland's death camps law proves hatreds die hard
Bill that criminalises any reference to 'Polish death camps' infuriates Jews, Ukrainians
Want to lose weight? Make your partner go on diet
Tinder was being mean to over-30s, court rules
Good news for 'Downton' fans: Fellowes is at it again
George and Charlotte 'will be chucked out into the cold'
Bitcoin flies to new heights in Oz
Mutant Ninja Turtles 'must switch to vegan pizza'
Myanmar, how can they resist you?
Authorities allowed organisers to hold the launch event of an LGBT festival in public for the first time.